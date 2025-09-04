Türkiye kicked off their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign with a dramatic 3-2 away victory over Georgia on Thursday, overcoming a red card to secure all three points in the Group E opener.

The match in Tbilisi saw Türkiye take an early lead through Mert Müldür in the third minute. The Fenerbahçe defender has now scored in consecutive fixtures against Georgia, having also netted in their Euro 2024 group stage clash.

Kerem Aktürkoğlu then took center stage with two goals either side of half-time. Müldür's new teammate at Fenerbahçe, Aktürkoğlu had also scored against Georgia in the same Euro 2024 encounter.

Türkiye appeared to be cruising until Zuriko Davitashvili narrowed the gap. The momentum shifted further in Georgia's favor when Galatasaray forward Barış Alper Yılmaz was sent off in the 71th minute, just four minutes after coming off the bench.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia added further tension with a stoppage-time goal to make it 3-2, but Vincenzo Montella's side held firm. A crucial leaping save from Galatasaray's new goalkeeper Uğurcan Çakır in the 11th minute of added time sealed the win.

The result gives Türkiye a perfect start in their bid to qualify for the 2026 World Cup, which will be hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Spain cruise past Bulgaria

In the other Group E game later on Thurday, reigning European champions Spain eased to a comfortable 3-0 victory in Bulgaria with first-half goals from Mikel Oyarzabal, Marc Cucurella and Mikel Merino.

It marked the first time Spain have faced Bulgaria in more than 20 years, with the last competitive meeting at the 1998 World Cup. Spain won the World Cup for the first and only time in 2010 and have appeared at the last 12 tournaments.

Arsenal midfielder Martin Zubimendi set up his former Real Sociedad team-mate Oyarzabal for the opener with a fine pass as Spain took the lead after five minutes.

Radoslav Kirilov hit the post for the hosts before Chelsea defender Cucurella thumped in to double Spain's lead after the ball dropped into his path.

The game was effectively over before the break when Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal whipped in a corner, which Merino nodded home, reflecting Spain's domination.

Arsenal midfielder Merino hit the crossbar in the second half as Spain continued to dominate. Teenager Yamal was bright and dangerous without scoring.

Manchester City midfielder Rodri Hernandez and Real Madrid's Dani Carvajal made their long-awaited returns off the bench as Luis de la Fuente shuffled his pack. They had missed seven and nine months each, respectively, after both recovered from severe knee injuries.

The coach also handed Jesus Rodriguez his international debut in the final stages, with the Como winger replacing Yamal to round off a fine evening for La Roja.

Only the group winners will earn a direct ticket to the expanded 48-team World Cup. The 12 group winners from Europe will qualify automatically, while runners-up will enter a March 2026 playoff alongside four Nations League entrants to compete for the final four slots.

Türkiye will host Spain on Sunday in a match already billed as potentially decisive.

"(Türkiye) will be a higher level game and more demanding... we have to look to be better every day," de la Fuente said following the Bulgaria game.