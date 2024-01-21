In commemorating the seventh anniversary of his passing, the legacy of Ilhan Cavcav, the iconic president of Gençlerbirliği, looms large over Turkish football history, leaving an indelible mark through his shrewd transfers, strategic coaching changes, commitment to infrastructure, and unapologetic statements.

Born on Oct. 4, 1935, in Ankara's Hamamönü, Cavcav's journey from working in his father's mill as a child to becoming a notable figure in the flour industry set the stage for his unprecedented impact on football fields.

Affectionately dubbed the "football merchant," he adeptly sold players trained within Gençlerbirliği's youth ranks to football giants Fenerbahçe, Beşiktaş, Galatasaray and Trabzonspor, establishing himself as a formidable force in Turkish football.

Cavcav, the honorary president of the capital team, became synonymous with his unique style, engaging in memorable discussions with fellow club presidents and consistently making headlines for his outspoken views.

Remarkably, he held the presidency of Gençlerbirliği for an impressive 37 years.

His foray into football administration began with Hacettepe and despite early challenges, Cavcav returned to the sport with a resilient spirit.

His pivotal role in merging the 2nd and 3rd leagues saved Gençlerbirliği from relegation, and the club flourished under his leadership, securing promotions and clinching the Turkish Cup twice.

Cavcav's knack for changing coaches earned him a reputation, working with 42 different coaches during his tenure and changing a staggering 56 times.

Yet, it was his trust in Mesut Bakkal that stood out among the rotations.

Known for discovering talent even in amateur matches, Cavcav orchestrated economical transfers, selling 34 players to Turkish football giants.

His global vision extended to Africa, with successful signings like John Moshoeu, Donald Khuse, and Andre Kona N'Gole, contributing to the influx of African players in Türkiye.

One of his crowning achievements was selling Cameroonian Njitap Geremi to Real Madrid for a groundbreaking $5 million transfer fee.

His business acumen also fueled the establishment of Gençlerbirliği as a debt-free club with modern facilities.

Beyond club matters, Cavcav's influence reverberated in the establishment of the Clubs Union Foundation, where he served as chairperson.

He played a pivotal role in shaping the "pool model" for broadcasting revenue distribution among clubs.

Despite health challenges, Cavcav remained dedicated to football until his passing on Jan. 22, 2017, at the age of 81.

His son, Murat Cavcav, succeeded him as Gençlerbirliği's president, yet the club faced challenges, experiencing relegation and economic downturns.