The Turkish Crescent-Stars claimed a 3-1 victory in a UEFA Nations League Group B football match against Iceland on Monday.

Kerem Aktürkoğlu scored the first goal of the match in the 2nd minute, followed by an equalizer by Victor Palsson of Iceland in the 37th minute.

Aktürkoğlu scored two more goals in the 52nd and 88th minutes.

The Turkish side began their League B Group 4 journey with a goalless draw against Wales on Friday. In contrast, Iceland secured a 2-0 triumph over Montenegro

Türkiye had a strong Euro 2024 campaign, advancing to the quarterfinals before being knocked out by the Netherlands. With a host of promising young talents, there is much to be hopeful about for the future.