When it mattered most in the UEFA Nations League B Group 4, Türkiye’s national team suffered a 3-1 defeat to Montenegro, finishing second in their group with 11 points.

Despite a strong campaign, they now face a challenging playoff to secure promotion to League A.

The loss in Niksic marked the end of a campaign that saw Türkiye secure three wins, two draws, and one loss in their group, where they competed against Wales, Iceland, and Montenegro.

The team scored nine goals but conceded six.

However, despite their solid performance, the defeat complicated their chances of advancing directly to League A, leaving their hopes in the hands of the upcoming playoffs.

Playoff battle

Türkiye's chance to qualify for League A for the 2026-2027 season will depend on the playoff matches scheduled for March.

They will face one of the third-place finishers from other groups, which could include Scotland, Belgium, Hungary, or Serbia.

The playoff draw will take place in Nyon, Switzerland, on Friday.

Türkiye's journey through the Nations League has been a rollercoaster.

After struggling in the inaugural 2018 campaign and finishing bottom of their group, they bounced back in 2020-2021, earning a spot in League C.

Their impressive 2022-2023 performance lifted them back to League B, where they finished second.

The loss to Montenegro means they must now fight for promotion through the playoffs.

Top scorers Aktürkoğlu

Kerem Aktürkoğlu was the standout performer for Türkiye, scoring four goals in the tournament, including a memorable hat trick against Iceland.

Irfan Can Kahveci, who missed the last two matches due to injury, added two goals, while captain Hakan Çalhanoğlu, Arda Güler, and Kenan Yıldız each contributed one.

Despite the defeat in Montenegro, these players played pivotal roles in Türkiye's overall strong showing.

Montella’s analysis

After the match, head coach Vincenzo Montella addressed the team's performance, acknowledging that the poor pitch conditions played a major role in the outcome.

“It was a match where football was barely played,” Montella said. “The field was unfit for a game at this level. Our players fought until the end, but our technical capacity was undermined by the physicality of the conditions. We paid the price for it on the scoreboard.”

Montella also faced questions about the team’s future, particularly regarding their failure to secure a League A spot.

He maintained a positive outlook: “I am proud of our journey and our players. We will continue to develop, and with their growth, we will only get stronger. Our goal is to reach the League A and to pursue our World Cup ambitions. March’s playoffs will be crucial.”

Türkiye's defeat in Montenegro followed a series of missed chances, with Montella noting the team's solid performance against Wales but frustration over their inability to convert.

Despite the loss, Montella expressed pride in his team's effort and emphasized their determination to improve.

Looking ahead to the playoffs, he stressed the importance of maintaining balance, spirit, and focus, regardless of the opponent.

Montella also acknowledged the absence of key players like Çalhanoğlu and explained tactical decisions, highlighting the team's growth and a promising new generation of players.