Türkiye's dynamic female boxer duo, Elif Güneri and Eda Yenilmez, are determined to make their nation proud by raising the Crescent-Star high at the 2024 Paris Olympics and bringing home the gold.

Güneri, who recently claimed victory at the Dinçer İlhan Big Women's Türkiye Individual Boxing Championship, held in the picturesque Çeşme district of İzmir, and Yenilmez, who earned a commendable second place, remain devoted to their training twice a day under the experienced guidance of trainer Baykan Arslan.

For these two women, nothing would be grander than representing their nation at the Olympics, which is why they are tirelessly striving to secure their position at the Paris showdown in the upcoming year.

Before the Olympics, the two women will compete for the prestigious Turkish championship.

Güneri said with delight: "We never let up after the world championship and achieved the European title we had worked so hard for. It was truly marvelous. We never wavered from our convictions, and it paid off in the end."

Güneri emphasized that the Turkish championship is a significant stepping stone for them as they have their sights set on the upcoming world championship in India in 50 days.

With a newfound determination, Güneri declared that they have dropped from 81 kilograms to 75 kilograms (179 pounds to 165 pounds) to compete in the Olympics.

She confidently declared that they have a well-structured plan in place and are doing all they can to secure a spot in the Olympics by ranking first in the world championships and then in the European games.

Güneri beamed with excitement as she expressed: "It would be an incredible privilege to be a part of the Olympics. Since I was a child, one of my greatest aspirations has been to compete in the Olympic Games and bring home a gold medal for my country and my city. It would be a dream come true!"

Eda Yenilmez also revealed that they are putting in the extra effort for the upcoming Turkish championship, going the extra mile by training twice a day to ensure they are at their peak performance.

Noting her impressive 11-year tenure competing in Turkish championships, Yenilmez noted that she had achieved second and third rankings. She emphatically said, "Our dream is to represent our nation at the 2024 Olympics – a feat that would be a tremendous honor. We will strive to make this dream a reality, and make our country proud!"

Coach Baykan Arslan stated that they had been preparing for the championship with a rigorous double training session for three months. He went on to note that they participated with five athletes, one of which, Elif Güneri, with sights on the 2024 Olympics, had dropped to 75 kilograms and became the champion of Türkiye.

Arslan further remarked that the championship was the first selection for the Olympics and that another candidate for the 2024 Olympics, Eda Yenilmez, had come in second in Türkiye. He concluded with the statement that he has faith that an athlete from Karabük will definitely go to the Olympics and expressed hope that they will bring the first Olympic medal to Karabük.