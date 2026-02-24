Türkiye has broken into Europe’s financial top 10, banking 67 million euros ($79 million) in UEFA prize money this season and holding its own among the continent’s heavyweights.

With the second legs of the knockout playoffs looming in the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Conference League, fresh figures released by Football Meets Data reveal how much clubs have earned so far under UEFA’s 2025/26 distribution model.

Turkish clubs have collected 67 million euros to date, placing Türkiye 10th overall despite having only three representatives in the league and knockout phases.

It is a return built on steady results, coefficient value and participation fees in the new 36-team league phase format.

At the top of the table, England leads with 569 million euros, followed by Spain on 357 million euros and Germany with 332 million euros.

The five major leagues together have absorbed 61% of the 2.93 billion euros distributed so far across all three competitions.

Still, Türkiye’s position is significant. With fewer clubs than the big leagues, it has managed to stay in the top 10 thanks to continued European involvement deep into February.

Further progress in the knockout rounds would push that figure even higher, with the richest bonuses still to come in the round of 16, quarterfinals and beyond.

Under UEFA’s current 2024 to 2027 cycle, revenue is divided into participation fees, performance bonuses and the value pillar tied to broadcasting markets and historical coefficients.

While the commercial weight of the biggest leagues ensures they dominate the totals, nations like Türkiye show that competitive runs can still translate into meaningful financial gains.