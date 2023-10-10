Following their unopposed bid, Türkiye and Italy will stand shoulder to shoulder as co-hosts for the 2032 UEFA European Football Championship (Euro 2032) as announced by the continental football governing body on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the United Kingdom and Ireland secured their own place in the spotlight by clinching the hosting rights for EURO 2028.

The joint bid from Türkiye and Italy dazzled with a promise of 20 potential host stadiums, from which 10 would ultimately be selected – five for each nation.

This selection process is slated to conclude by October 2026, setting the stage for a tournament that promises to be nothing short of spectacular.

On the other side of the channel, the United Kingdom and Ireland also unveiled their formidable list of proposed host cities, including the likes of Belfast, Birmingham, Cardiff, Dublin, Glasgow, Liverpool, London, Manchester and Newcastle.

Euro 2028 promises to weave a rich tapestry of footballing culture across these vibrant cities, with each stadium a stage for the world's finest to showcase their skills.

Historic 1st for Türkiye, Italy's storied past

Türkiye is set to embark on a historic journey as they prepare to host the European Football Championship for the first time in their footballing history.

In contrast, Italy, with a storied legacy in the sport, will be taking on the responsibility for the third time.

These two nations, with their unique footballing traditions and passionate fans, are poised to create unforgettable memories at Euro 2032.

Volkan Demirel, the football ambassador for Türkiye's joint bid with Italy, could not contain his pride as he spoke to Anadolu Agency (AA) following the UEFA announcement.

Demirel, a former goalkeeper for the Turkish men's football national team and the current head coach of Hatayspor, expressed his gratitude, saying, "I am incredibly proud on behalf of my country. I want to extend my heartfelt gratitude to all those who contributed."

He went on to emphasize the preparations Türkiye has undertaken for Euro 2032, stating, "We have a truly exceptional team. The preparations have been immaculate, and we presented our case convincingly."

Demirel, displaying his confidence, shared a social media post from just the day before with Gianluigi Buffon, the renowned former Italian goalkeeper and ambassador for Euro 2032, captioned with 'We are ready.' It was clear that they had unwavering faith in their bid.

Demirel also highlighted the strong bond of communication he has established with Buffon, emphasizing the seamless union of Italy and Türkiye in their quest to host the 2032 showdown.

"A fantastic EURO 2032 awaits us. I am prepared to do whatever it takes for Turkish football," he said.

When asked about his aspirations for the tournament nine years down the road, Demirel replied with a glimmer of hope, "I hope to be a part of Euro 2032. The initial steps will be taken by me, and I have significant dreams. I want to gradually turn these dreams into reality without rushing. This is one of my dreams, and I hope God grants it to me. Whatever role I'm assigned, I'm always ready to contribute to Turkish football."

Historic synergy beckons

Mehmet Büyükekşi, the president of the Turkish Football Federation (TFF), also shared his thoughts on this historic occasion.

"We will create a tremendous synergy by bringing together our strengths. Euro 2032 being a gift to all of Türkiye is my wish. This is a historic day, we have been candidates five times without success, but we have received the joyful news today."

He expressed gratitude to the president and the state for their unwavering support.

Highlighting the shared historical and touristic characteristics of Türkiye and Italy, Büyükekşi added: "By combining our strengths, we will create significant collaborations. Italy is an important trading partner for us, ranking fifth in world trade. Gianluigi Buffon represents Italy, and our ambassador is Volkan Demirel. We can achieve great things in football too. To achieve success in the European Championship, we need to work hard over the next nine years. Hosting Euro 2032 with Italy is a tremendous honor."

Büyükekşi reminisced about Türkiye's successful hosting of the 2023 UEFA Champions League final, noting: "We proved ourselves capable of organizing such major events. This played a significant role in securing Euro 2032." The future looks incredibly promising for Türkiye, Italy and all football fans as they eagerly await these two extraordinary tournaments that will undoubtedly be etched in football history.