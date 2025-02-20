Türkiye is set to roll out 5G nationwide by 2026, with a historic test run taking place during Galatasaray’s clash with AZ Alkmaar, Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu announced Tuesday.

“We’re testing 5G in stadiums, and tonight’s match at Rams Park will be the first-ever live trial,” Uraloğlu said at Gazi University’s U-Fest Civil Ankara 2025 event.

Strategic positioning and infrastructure expansion

Speaking at the construction industry gathering, Uraloğlu underscored Türkiye’s strategic location, noting that a four-hour flight from the country reaches 67 nations.

He highlighted ongoing investments in transportation corridors, including the Middle Corridor, which connects China to Europe via Türkiye, and the Zangezur Corridor, aimed at strengthening links with the Turkic world.

Another key initiative is the Development Road project, currently in the construction phase, set to channel Gulf shipments through Türkiye into Europe. “These routes are vital for our economic and geopolitical influence,” Uraloğlu said.

Highways, railways, airports on the rise

Uraloğlu outlined the nation’s road network expansion, reporting that divided highways have grown 387% since 2003, now stretching 29,730 kilometers (8,473.37 miles)

He pointed to the Osman Gazi Bridge, which sees 67,000 vehicles daily, as proof of the profitability of such infrastructure projects.

A new highway linking Istanbul and Ankara is also in the works, expected to be essential within a decade.

“We’re planning not just for tomorrow but for 2035 and beyond,” he noted.

Türkiye’s railway network is set to expand from 14,000 kilometers to 17,500 kilometers by 2028, reaching 28,500 kilometers by 2053.

Once completed, travel across the country will be possible within 48 hours.

Uraloğlu also confirmed the tender process for the Ankara-Samsun high-speed rail line, along with a feasibility study for the Samsun-Sarp corridor.

Meanwhile, Türkiye has expanded its airport network to 58, with flights reaching 351 destinations worldwide.

“No country flies to more locations than Türkiye,” Uraloğlu boasted, noting that the nation served 230 million passengers last year.

Maritime, digital advancements

Türkiye’s maritime sector now boasts 217 active ports, handling a record 531 million tons of cargo in 2023.

Meanwhile, broadband subscriptions have climbed to 96.4 million, with fiber optic infrastructure nearing 600,000 kilometers.

On the satellite front, Uraloğlu highlighted the success of Türksat 6A, Türkiye’s first domestically produced satellite, featuring an 81% local production rate.

“We’re among the world’s top 11 satellite manufacturers, proving that we can achieve technological independence,” he said. The satellite’s initial test broadcasts were successful, with no reported issues.

5G revolution in sports, beyond

Türkiye’s transition to 5G promises faster connectivity and new possibilities, from remote-controlled machinery to AI-driven automation in production facilities.

The country will hold its 5G auction this year, with full deployment targeted for 2026.

“Tonight’s match between Galatasaray and AZ Alkmaar marks a milestone as we test 5G in a stadium for the first time,” Uraloğlu said. “We’re taking bold steps into the future.”