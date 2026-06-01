Türkiye made an impressive start to its preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup with a convincing 4-0 victory over North Macedonia in Istanbul on Monday, as four different players got on the scoresheet in a dominant display.

Playing in front of home fans in the Kadıköy district, Türkiye took the lead almost immediately. After Can Uzun rattled the crossbar in the opening minute, Orkun Kökçü broke the deadlock moments later, finishing off Oğuz Aydın's cross to put the hosts ahead.

The pressure continued throughout the first half, and Can Uzun doubled Türkiye's advantage in the 16th minute with a well-placed effort from outside the penalty area that found the net via the post.

Türkiye's Can Uzun celebrates scoring their second goal with Çağlar Soyuncu and Yunus Akgün, in friendly match with North Macedonia, Şükrü Saraçoğlu Stadium, Istanbul, June 1, 2026. (Reuters Photo)

North Macedonia threatened shortly before halftime, but goalkeeper Altay Bayındır reacted well to deny Ezgjan Alioski and preserve the two-goal cushion.

Türkiye resumed its dominance after the break. Can Uzun turned provider in the 53rd minute, delivering a cross that Deniz Gül headed home to make it 3-0.

The fourth goal arrived in the 70th minute. Following a neat passing move involving Arda Güler and İrfan Can Kahveci, Barış Alper Yılmaz finished from close range to complete the scoring.

The result gives head coach Vincenzo Montella plenty of positives ahead of Türkiye's next friendly against Venezuela on June 7.