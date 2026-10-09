Türkiye have parted ways with national football team coach Vincenzo Montella following a string of disappointing results, as a deepening leadership crisis at the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) triggered the resignation of five senior officials.

The decision was announced Friday following a TFF board meeting at the Hasan Doğan National Teams Training and Education Facilities in Riva, Istanbul, where disagreements over the federation's leadership led to a series of resignations.

Montella's departure comes after Türkiye's elimination from the World Cup and four consecutive defeats in the UEFA Nations League, a run that intensified scrutiny of the Italian coach's tenure.

In an official statement, the federation confirmed it had decided not to continue with Montella while outlining changes to its leadership structure.

"The Turkish Football Federation Board of Directors has decided at today's meeting to remain in office until the next ordinary elective general assembly," the statement said.

The federation also announced that substitute board members Ibrahim Özbay and Metin Akyüz would replace two full members who had previously resigned.

It confirmed that Ahmet Erzurumlu, currently the TFF's registration affairs director, would replace Secretary-General Abdullah Ayaz, who recently submitted his resignation.

Meanwhile, TFF First Deputy Chairman Mecnun Otyakmaz announced that he and four other board members — Mustafa Temel Bozbağ, Zafer Bahadır Saraç, Bilal Arslan and Murat Şahin — had stepped down following disagreements over the federation's future.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Otyakmaz said several board members had called for an extraordinary general assembly but failed to secure sufficient support.

"We felt there was no point in continuing. When differences of opinion emerged, we decided to resign," Otyakmaz said.

"I resigned, along with Mustafa Bozbağ, Zafer Bahadır Saraç, Bilal Arslan and Murat Şahin. We wish our remaining colleagues success. Hopefully, everything will be much better for Turkish football," he added.

Asked about Montella's future, Otyakmaz said discussions over the coach's position had been underway when the resigning officials left the meeting.

"Montella's situation was being discussed, but we left after resigning. I assume a decision will be made," he said.

The TFF subsequently confirmed Montella's departure, bringing an end to his tenure amid mounting pressure over the national team's results and turmoil within the federation.