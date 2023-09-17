Following a draw with Armenia during the Euro 2024 qualifiers and a subsequent loss to Japan in a friendly match, the German tactician Stefan Kuntz has been sacked as the head coach of the Turkish national football team.

The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) wasted no time in initiating the process to remove Kuntz after the disappointing series of results despite earlier reports that he would continue with the reins.

The Crescent-Stars faced off against Armenia in their fifth match of the Euro 2024 Qualifiers, ending the game in a 1-1 draw.

Türkiye's lone goal came in the 88th minute, courtesy of Bertuğ Yıldırım, while Armenia found the net in the 49th minute through Bichakhchyan.

In an international friendly match, the Turkish national team clashed with Japan, renewing their rivalry after 21 years.

Unfortunately, the Crescent Stars suffered a 4-2 loss against Japan who have been on fire lately.

The goals that secured Japan's victory were scored by Atsuki Ito in the 15th minute, Keito Nakamura in the 36th and 44th minutes, and Junya Ito from a penalty kick in the 78th minute.

Türkiye's goals, on the other hand, were netted by Ozan Kabak in the 44th minute and Bertuğ Yıldırım in the 61st minute.

The draw against Armenia and the loss to Japan put immense pressure on Stefan Kuntz, the coach of the national team.

Kuntz faced harsh criticism, especially after the loss to Japan.

During a press conference, he did not mince words when it came to his players, saying, "Rather than closing their ears, it is important to open their eyes. Players should reach the level where they give 100%. If they are not giving their 100%, it hurts me. Answers are provided on the field, not during interviews."

Many believed that Kuntz's critique was limited to his public statements.

However, it has come to light that the experienced coach also delivered a critical motivational speech during halftime in the match against Japan, in which Türkiye found themselves trailing 3-1.

Not satisfied with the performance on the pitch, Kuntz addressed the team in the dressing room, saying, "Gentlemen, are you aware of what you are playing? Do you genuinely think this style of play reflects well on you?"

At present, only Stefan Kuntz has been informed of the decision, with no information provided to his assistants.

Looking ahead to an important match against Croatia in the Euro 2024 Qualifiers Group D in October, there is speculation that Kenan Koçak, one of Kuntz's assistants, may take charge of the team.

If a new head coach is appointed, Kuntz's assistants may either be relieved of their duties or, if they agree, or continue in their roles under the new head coach.

According to unconfirmed reports, the Turkish Football Federation has reached an agreement with Italian coach Vincenzo Montella, who previously managed Adana Demirspor last season, to assume the role of the new head coach for the Turkish national team.

Vincenzo Montella, who led Adana Demirspor for two seasons, achieved a record of 38 wins, 17 draws, and 21 losses in 76 matches, maintaining an average of 1.72 points per game.