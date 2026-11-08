Turkish star footballer Arda Güler drew widespread acclaim among football fans and across the Spanish media after scoring one goal and setting up another in Real Madrid’s 3-0 victory at Valencia Saturday.

Renowned publications, including Marca and El Mundo, all highlighted the Turkish international’s growing influence on Jose Mourinho's attack.

The 21-year-old playmaker netted Madrid’s second goal in the 36th minute and supplied the defense-splitting pass for Kylian Mbappe's 75th-minute strike at a hostile Mestalla.

Earlier, Federico Valverde had opened the scoring as Real Madrid extended their winning streak to eight matches across all competitions, moving level with Barcelona on 30 points at the top of La Liga ahead of the Catalans’ Sunday fixture against Atletico Madrid.

Conducting Symphony

The Spanish media reaction focused on Güler’s command of the pitch as much as his tangible contributions to the scoreboard.

Marca’s post-match analysis carried the headline "An Arda Güler never seen before," crediting Mourinho with granting the midfielder a freer role to dictate attacks from various zones.

The report highlighted a player increasingly comfortable drifting inward from the right flank, receiving the ball between the lines, and linking up with Bernardo Silva to unlock stubborn low blocks.

Marca noted that Madrid’s tactical structure seamlessly absorbs Güler’s creative risks while praising his off-the-ball development, specifically his pressing triggers and positional discipline.

Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe (R) celebrates with teammate Arda Güler after scoring against Valencia during a La Liga match at Mestalla stadium in Valencia, Spain, Nov. 7, 2026. (EPA Photo)

Other major outlets turned to musical metaphors to frame his display. Estadio Deportivo portrayed Güler as conducting a maestro's orchestra at Mestalla, praising the license granted to him behind Mbappe.

El Confidencial echoed the sentiment, writing that Real Madrid "danced to Güler’s rhythm."

The newspaper lauded his authority within a dynamic midfield alongside Aurelien Tchouameni and Bernardo Silva, describing the Turkish star as the decisive spark against Valencia's low block.

The outlet highlighted his goal – a crisp, right-footed finish after Jude Bellingham's industrious work down the left flank caused panic in the penalty area.

Numbers don't lie

Güler’s standout performance brought his season tally to four goals and six assists in 14 appearances across all competitions, averaging a robust 0.71 goal contributions per match, according to AS.

His telepathic link with Mbappe proved particularly lethal. Estadio Deportivo singled out Güler's sublime turn and quick-release pass that sent the French forward charging through to seal the victory.

On the night, Valencia had offered early resistance as Aaron Mayol forced Thibaut Courtois into a sharp save. However, Real Madrid broke the deadlock in the 28th minute when Valverde pounced after Mbappe’s free kick struck the wall.

Güler doubled the lead eight minutes later and nearly added another before the break with a stinging long-range effort that forced a save from Valencia goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski, as Madrid dominated tempo and territory.

After Mbappe added the third goal off Güler's dish, Valencia captain Jose Gaya saw red, compounding a miserable night for the hosts.