Youth teams from Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe, Galatasaray and Trabzonspor will travel to the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) this week for a two-day friendship tournament aimed at strengthening ties between Turkish and Turkish Cypriot youngsters through football.

The TRNC Friendship Cup, organized jointly by Türkiye's Youth and Sports Ministry and the TRNC Prime Ministry, will take place Nov. 7-8 in the capital, Lefkoşa, bringing together the four Istanbul and Trabzon-based clubs' under-15 teams and regional selections from across the island.

Matches will be played at Lefkoşa Atatürk Stadium, with teams representing Lefkoşa, Girne, Gazimağusa-Iskele and Güzelyurt-Lefke also participating.

The tournament marks the return of the four major Turkish clubs to Cyprus for a football event following the 1975 Cyprus Peace Cup. Unlike that competition, however, the latest gathering will focus on youth football, sporting cooperation and building lasting friendships among the next generation.

The opening matches are scheduled for Nov. 7, beginning at 10 a.m. with Galatasaray facing the Lefkoşa selection. Fenerbahçe will take on the Girne team, Beşiktaş will meet the Gazimağusa-İskele selection, while Trabzonspor will play against Güzelyurt-Lefke.

Each match will consist of two 25-minute halves. Eight more fixtures are scheduled for Nov. 8, beginning at 10 a.m., bringing the competition to a close.

Beyond the tournament itself, organizers have planned a special exhibition match at 2:00 p.m. on Nov. 7, in which players from all eight teams will be divided into mixed sides and play together. The match will feature two 10-minute halves, giving the youngsters an opportunity to share the pitch as teammates rather than opponents.

A promotional tour of the TRNC for the visiting delegations will also take place on the opening day.

Youth and Sports Minister Osman Aşkın Bak said the tournament reflected the importance of sport in bringing communities together and creating relationships that could last well beyond the competition.

"We are happy to bring our children from Türkiye and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus together on the same field through the unifying power of sport," Bak said.

"We attach great importance to our children playing football together, getting to know one another and building friendships that will last for years. The most valuable memory of the TRNC Friendship Cup will be the brotherhood our young people share both on and off the field."

Bak added that Türkiye would continue supporting opportunities for Turkish Cypriot youngsters to participate in sports and develop their abilities.

He also thanked the presidents, management teams, coaches and players of Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe, Galatasaray and Trabzonspor for participating, as well as the TRNC Prime Ministry, the Cyprus Turkish Football Federation and everyone involved in organizing the event.