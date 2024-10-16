Rome, the vibrant capital of Italy, is preparing to host the highly anticipated second edition of the Mediterranean Excellence Awards on Oct. 21.

This prestigious event, organized by the Mediterranean Journalists Association, recognizes individuals who have made significant contributions to peace, friendship, culture, art, and sports on an international scale.

With preparations underway, the ceremony aims to celebrate role models engaged in social responsibility projects and those with a keen sensitivity to societal issues.

Among the awardees this year are Hakan Çalhanoğlu, the national player representing Inter Milan, and Giuseppe Marotta, the club's president.

The event will also honor football legend Gianfranco Zola for his illustrious career.

Additional notable attendees include Ciro Immobile, the Golden Shoe-winning Italian national player who recently transferred to Beşiktaş, alongside Beşiktaş’s Vice President Hüseyin Yücel, and Italy's national women’s volleyball team head coach Danielle Santarelli.

The president of the Turkish Volleyball Federation, Mehmet Akif Üstündağ, is also confirmed to be present.

This year’s ceremony, a collaboration between the Italian Sports Writers Association (USSI), the European Sports Writers Association (AIPS), and the Artemisia Foundation, will take place at the historic Palazzo Valentini, a symbol of Rome located in the iconic Piazza Venezia.