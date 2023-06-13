As newly reelected President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan sat alongside UEFA boss Aleksander Ceferin at the Champions League final in Istanbul, the significance of their presence underscored Türkiye's upcoming bids to host two crucial tournaments on Oct. 10.

Türkiye finds itself in contention against the joint U.K.-Ireland bid for Euro 2028 and engaged in a duel with Italy for Euro 2032. While the former seems to favor the British and Irish, who have shifted their focus from the 2030 World Cup race, the latter edition holds greater promise for Türkiye.

The voting panel for the 24-team Euros tournament consists of members from the 20-strong UEFA executive committee, who were also seated alongside Erdoğan in the VIP section during Manchester City's triumph over Inter Milan on Saturday.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino (L) and UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin (C) stand with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan (R) ahead of the UEFA Champions League final football match between Inter Milan and Manchester City at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium, Istanbul, Türkiye, June 10, 2023. (AFP Photo)

"We are absolutely determined to win the bid, as we firmly believe that our country possesses the capability to successfully organize such grand-scale events," expressed Türkiye Football Federation president Mehmet Büyükekşi to The Associated Press (AP) in Istanbul prior to the final.

However, some fans took to social media to voice concerns about logistical issues in accessing and leaving the Atatürk Olympic Stadium.

Türkiye's relentless pursuit to convince UEFA of its hosting potential spans back to a time when Erdoğan had not yet assumed national office.

Their initial joint bid with Greece for Euro 2008 had faltered, and since then, Erdoğan, who has served as Turkish prime minister and president since 2014, has been instrumental in driving the nation's ambitious construction projects that could significantly influence the voting outcome at UEFA's headquarters in Switzerland.

"We firmly believe that Türkiye's population of 85 million, the state-of-the-art stadiums constructed in recent years, and the extensive infrastructure investments are indispensable factors," Büyükekşi emphasized.

The opening of Istanbul Airport in 2018, ranked among the top 10 globally, provides a compelling advantage for air travel logistics.

However, the vast distance between the host city Trabzon, situated over 1,000 kilometers (650 miles) east of Istanbul, poses a challenge for teams and fans.

Atatürk Olympic Stadium, which has undergone recent renovations to accommodate nearly 72,000 spectators, is set for further enhancements.

Additionally, the bid plan encompasses 10 predominantly state-owned stadiums, including the iconic homes of Istanbul clubs Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe.

Büyükekşi pointed out the age disparity between Türkiye's stadiums, which boast a fresh and contemporary style, and the rival bids that feature venues nearing 50 or even 100 years old.

"A European Championship in Türkiye can significantly elevate our country's profile while contributing to European football as a whole," Büyükekşi remarked.

Türkiye's geographical position within Europe played a role in their most disheartening loss to date: the narrow 7-6 vote that awarded France the hosting rights for Euro 2016.

Notably, both state presidents at the time, Abdullah Gül and Nicolas Sarkozy, were present in Geneva for the vote.

Sarkozy, who had been a staunch opponent of Türkiye's European Union membership application, was personally introduced to voters by France football legend Michel Platini, then the leader of the UEFA.

"We lost the Euro 2016 bid by just one vote," Büyükekşi recalled, expressing disappointment. However, Türkiye's proximity to securing the tournament serves as motivation to persevere in their pursuit.

Türkiye had seemed poised to host Euro 2020, buoyed by public support from Platini, who had met with Erdoğan in 2012.

However, Türkiye's simultaneous bid for the 2020 Olympics, which ultimately failed, led the UEFA to opt for a pan-European tournament.

Türkiye then declined the opportunity to host the Euro 2020 semifinals and final, which were instead awarded to England, and took place amidst a pandemic with limited spectators.

In their bid for Euro 2024, Türkiye faced stiff competition from Germany, whose compelling footballing legacy and financial strength proved decisive.

The vote, held five years ago, resulted in a 12-4 defeat for Türkiye.

This series of near-misses, losses and occasional missteps in sports politics followed Türkiye's commendable achievements, including reaching the semifinals of Euro 2008 and the 2002 World Cup. As a footballing nation, Türkiye feels that hosting a major tournament is long overdue.

"We have reached a certain level, but for some time now, we have struggled to surpass it," remarked Hamit Altıntop, a midfielder in the 2008 team who now serves in a capacity at the federation.

Altıntop believes that hosting the tournament will empower the next generation of players, fostering increased belief, faith and self-confidence.

The passion exhibited by Türkiye's players and fans for the game is unmatched, and their tireless efforts make them deserving hosts of a prestigious tournament on the world stage.