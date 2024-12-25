Turkish legend Ilhan Mansız's unforgettable golden goal in the 2002 World Cup continues to shine as football fans relive the iconic moments at FIFA’s Museum, where history comes to life.

Located in Zurich, Switzerland, the FIFA Museum offers football fans an unparalleled opportunity to relive the sport's most iconic moments.

From signed jerseys by Maradona and Pele to Johan Cruyff's legendary dribble, the museum immerses visitors in the unforgettable history of the World Cup and football’s greatest feats.

Opened on Feb. 28, 2016, by FIFA President Gianni Infantino, the museum spans 3,000 square meters and houses over a thousand rare artifacts from football’s storied past.

A highlight is the exhibit dedicated to both men's and women’s World Cup memorabilia, with displays tracing the tournament’s evolution from its inception in 1930 in Uruguay to the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

One of the museum’s most popular sections showcases original jerseys from all 211 countries that have participated in the World Cup.

Visitors are greeted by lockers named after legendary players, including Ronaldo and Messi, whose lockers are always in high demand.

A digital map allows fans to explore their countries’ World Cup histories, with one standout moment being Türkiye’s İlhan Mansız scoring the golden goal against Senegal in the 2002 World Cup quarterfinals.

A vivid illustration of the team’s celebratory joy is displayed in the dedicated 2002 World Cup section.

In addition to famous match moments, the museum also offers intriguing historical items, such as the notes from the 1966 World Cup quarterfinal between England and Argentina, and a "juju" figure used in Benin, Africa, to bring success to local teams.

Over 140 countries have visited the FIFA Museum, where fans not only admire football history but can also showcase their own skills in interactive game zones.