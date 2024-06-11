As they gear up for Euro 2024, Türkiye's national football team faced a tough test in Warsaw, losing 2-1 to Poland in their last pre-tournament friendly.

Despite a valiant effort, a last-minute goal sealed Türkiye's fate, extending their winless streak to five matches.

Poland drew first blood in the first half, with Karol Swiderski scoring in the 19th minute.

Türkiye, trailing 1-0 at halftime, equalized in the second half through Barış Alper Yılmaz, who replaced Semih Kılıçsoy at halftime.

Yılmaz's goal in the 46th minute was his second in 15 appearances for the national team.

However, Poland clinched the victory in the 90th minute with a controversial goal by Nicola Zalewski.

The match saw several familiar faces from the Turkish Süper Lig on the pitch for Poland.

Başakşehir's Krzysztof Piatek substituted the injured Swiderski in the 19th minute and Fenerbahçe’s Sebastian Szymanski replaced Piotrowski at halftime.

Antalyaspor's Adam Buksa remained on the bench.

Türkiye’s head coach Vincenzo Montella did not mince words in the post-match press conference, expressing his frustration over Poland's second goal.

"We've chosen to play tough away matches to prepare, and I think this loss was unfair. Their second goal came from a throw-in taken 15 meters too far upfield. It’s disappointing to see such mistakes, even in a friendly," Montella said.

Montella highlighted his team’s offensive efforts, noting their 22 shots on goal. "I’m not worried because our team penetrates the final third well. We just need to be more precise in those critical moments," he said. He emphasized the quality of his attackers, mentioning the impressive goal tallies of players like İrfan Can Kahveci, Kerem Aktürkoğlu, Semih Kılıçsoy, Hakan Çalhanoğlu, and Orkun Kökçü in their domestic leagues.

Montella criticized the officiating for Poland’s winning goal, deeming it a violation of the rules. "The second goal wasn't due to individual error but a misjudged throw-in. How do you defend against that? It was clearly against the rules," he stated.

Despite the loss, Montella remained optimistic. "We dominated offensively, which involves risks. This match provided valuable lessons. We need to understand better when to defend in blocks against a retreating opponent. Continuous work is needed to improve."

When asked about his view on friendly matches, Montella dismissed the notion that they are less significant. "There is no such thing as a friendly match; every game is important. Our approach and desire were commendable, even though the result was unfair," he asserted.

Looking ahead, Türkiye continue their preparations with a training match against the U-21 national team at Warsaw's Hutnik Stadium.

Following this, the team will head to Hannover, Germany, for a training camp.