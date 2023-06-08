Şanlıurfa's deaf football team is basking in the glow of a remarkable achievement having concluded the 2022-2023 Cemil Can Season of the Turkish deaf 1st Football League as group leaders and securing a well-deserved promotion to the Süper Lig.

Having ascended to the 1st League after an undefeated run in the deaf football 2nd League during the 2020-2021 season, Şanlıurfa's deaf football team set their sights on cementing their place in the Süper Lig, an objective narrowly missed in the previous year.

Mustafa Bebe, the club's president and coach, revealed that he first encountered the team nearly two decades ago and oversaw their promotion from the 2nd League to the 1st League in that season.

After a four-year stint as the team's coach, Bebe temporarily departed, only to return as the president and coach in 2019 following persistent requests.

Reflecting on the previous season's matches held in Batman, where their Süper Lig aspirations fell short, Bebe shared: "Our goal this year was to progress from the 1st League to the Süper Lig once again. We accomplished our objective by clinching an undefeated championship in Diyarbakır, integrating five to six young talents with seasoned players. We returned to Şanlıurfa with the trophy. Congratulations to Şanlıurfa. However, our path became more arduous from that point onward. We were already leading the league with limited resources. Now we are venturing into a more challenging league, the Süper Lig. You should have witnessed our elation. The joy of the hearing impaired, oh what a joy it was, resonating on the field. The Süper Lig is no ordinary competition, as you know. Our aim is to maintain our position in this league and conclude the season at the top."

Team captain Fuat Çelik acknowledged the season's interruption due to earthquakes and floods, and the subsequent decision to organize the leagues in different provinces within groups roughly a month ago.

Çelik further noted that after nearly 20 days of preparations, they traveled to Diyarbakır for the matches.

Ahmet Çekilmez, one of the players, echoed the sentiment that their sole objective in Diyarbakır was the Süper Lig.

Expressing delight, Çekilmez confirmed their fulfillment of that goal, rejoicing in their promotion to the main tier.