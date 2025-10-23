As Türkiye’s women’s national football team prepares for back-to-back UEFA Nations League clashes against Kosovo, stars Melike Pekel and Ece Türkoğlu made one thing clear – dropping to League C is not an option.

The two players spoke to Anadolu Agency (AA) ahead of Saturday’s away fixture and Tuesday’s return leg in İzmir, voicing confidence in their team’s form and unity.

“We know how important these matches are,” said Melike Pekel, who plays for Galatasaray. “We’ve worked so hard to reach this level, and we don’t want to go down. Women’s football in Türkiye is at its peak right now, and we want to keep it that way. We’ll fight to win both matches and continue our journey.”

No opponent taken lightly

Pekel emphasized that the squad respects every opponent.

“We don’t underestimate any team,” she said. “Kosovo has seven players from our league, and we’ve analyzed them closely. We’re ready.”

Reflecting on the evolution of Turkish women’s football, she added, “A few years ago, we didn’t have sponsors or regular camps. Now, we meet monthly like top-tier teams, and our chemistry shows on the pitch. The quality of play in the Turkcell Women’s Super League has improved drastically. Matches are more competitive – you can’t predict outcomes anymore.”

Having previously played in France, Pekel noted that Türkiye’s domestic league is closing the gap.

“The tempo there was higher, but the top five or six teams here are very strong. The level keeps rising. I’m thrilled to be playing in Türkiye for the first time – it’s been an incredible experience.”

“We’re above the C League”

Midfielder Ece Türkoğlu echoed her teammate’s ambition and optimism.

“These two games will show how far we’ve come,” she said. “We’ve studied our rivals well. We’re in great physical and mental shape – and I believe we’re a step ahead of them. The second match coincides with Republic Day, and playing in İzmir makes it even more special.”

Türkoğlu stressed that competing in League B has toughened the squad physically.

“We realized that being technically good isn’t enough. To match Europe’s pace, we had to boost our physical strength – and we’ve done that through intense training. Now we’re ready.”

Türkoğlu, who spent five years in the United States before returning home, highlighted the remarkable transformation of women’s football in Türkiye.

“When I came back, I was amazed by how far the game had progressed,” she said. “Big clubs joined the league, sponsors stepped in, and the national team started giving more value to women’s football. We’re not at the perfect level yet, but we’re on the right path.”