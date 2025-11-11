The annual Turkuvaz Media Sports Summit returned to Istanbul with all the spectacle and significance of an industry-defining event, cementing its reputation as the “Oscars of the Season” for Turkish sport.

Held at the Turkuvaz Media Center and organized by the Turkuvaz Media Group – publishers of Sabah, Fotomaç and A Spor – the summit brought together more than 200 influential figures from across the sporting world to celebrate achievement, debate reform and shape the direction of the nation’s athletic future.

This year’s summit carried a dual mission: to honor the finest talents of the 2024-2025 Süper Lig season and to address the pressing issues facing Turkish sports – from infrastructure and youth development to transparency and fair play.

The event opened with a tribute video highlighting Türkiye’s global sporting rise, setting the tone for a day that blended glamor with serious dialogue.

The proceedings began with Turkish Youth and Sports Minister Osman Aşkın Bak’s keynote address, in which he underscored the government’s major investment in sports infrastructure and grassroots programs.

Youth and Sports Minister Osman Aşkın Bak speaks after receiving the Turkuvaz Media Special Award during the Turkuvaz Media Sports Summit at Turkuvaz Media Center, Istanbul, Türkiye, Nov. 11, 2025. (Courtesy of Turkuvaz Media)

Since 2023, more than $150 million has been poured into new facilities, equipment and athlete support programs.

“We’ve built 150 modern sports complexes and reached 2.5 million young athletes through our initiatives,” Bak said, receiving the Turkuvaz Media Special Award for his contributions.

He stressed inclusivity, Olympic preparation and women’s empowerment in sports, describing them as central pillars of Türkiye’s century-long vision.

Turkish Football Federation (TFF) President Ibrahim Hacıosmanoğlu followed with an impassioned speech focused on restoring integrity and balance to Turkish football amid the ongoing investigation into the illegal betting by referees.

Turkish Football Federation (TFF) President Ibrahim Hacıosmanoğlu poses for a photo after receiving an award during the Turkuvaz Media Sports Summit at Turkuvaz Media Center, Istanbul, Türkiye, Nov. 11, 2025. (Courtesy of Turkuvaz Media)

He reaffirmed that the federation “will remain equal to all communities” and pledged to uphold justice, transparency and unity within the game.

“Sport unites our nation,” he said. “We aim to make Turkish football a brand known not for chaos but for fair play.”

Hacıosmanoğlu highlighted Türkiye’s strong start in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, where the Crescent-Stars sit second in Group G with 10 points from four matches.

He also praised Galatasaray, Fenerbahçe and Samsunspor for their recent performances in UEFA competitions, calling their success “proof of Turkish football’s resurgence.”

As the panels unfolded throughout the morning, journalists, executives and former athletes engaged in lively discussions about VAR controversies, fan behavior, sponsorship challenges and the role of artificial intelligence in sports analytics.

Oscars of the Season

By midday, attention turned to the glittering highlight of the day – the unveiling of the “Sezonun Oscarları,” or Oscars of the Season.

Voted by a mix of fans, journalists and former players, these awards recognized the standout individuals and teams of the Süper Lig’s first half.

The ceremony belonged to Galatasaray, who swept six of the top honors after a blistering campaign that left them unbeaten at the top of the table with 29 points from 12 matches.

Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen captured the Best Striker award, while Okan Buruk was named Best Coach for seamlessly blending five new signings into his system.

Galatasaray's Uğurcan Çakır claimed Best Goalkeeper for his consistency and league-high save percentage, while his former teammate at Trabzonspor, Zeki Yavru, was recognized as Best Right-Back for his revival following a summer transfer.

Galatasaray’s Abdülkerim Bardakcı and Fenerbahçe's Milan Skriniar dominated the defensive categories.

Fenerbahçe’s Ismail Yüksek earned Best Midfielder honors for his breakout season.

Rafa Silva of Beşiktaş won Best No. 10, while Trabzonspor’s Oleksandr Zubkov took Best Winger for his dynamic playmaking.

Galatasaray President Dursun Özbek was awarded Best Club President for his strategic transfers and fan engagement initiatives.

Galatasaray President Dursun Özbek (R) poses for a photo after receiving the Best Club President award during the Turkuvaz Media Sports Summit at Turkuvaz Media Center, Istanbul, Türkiye, Nov. 11, 2025. (Courtesy of Turkuvaz Media)

Off the football pitch

The Turkish women’s national volleyball team received the “Outstanding Achievement in Women’s Sports” award for their silver medal at the 2025 FIVB Nations League, further emphasizing Türkiye’s expanding global profile in multiple disciplines.

The volleyball federation’s president, Mehmet Akif Üstündağ, accepted the trophy, hailing the team as “pioneers of belief and excellence.”

The summit also recognized innovation in sports journalism.

Turkuvaz’s flagship digital platforms – aspor.com.tr, fotomac.com.tr and sabah.com.tr’s sports section – were jointly honored as “Best Sports Websites of the Year.”

Together, they attract more than 35 million monthly readers and were celebrated for revolutionizing Turkish sports journalism through real-time coverage, data-driven analysis and ethical reporting.

Mustafa Yüce, General Manager of Turkuvaz Digital Publications, accepted the award, saying, “In a time of misinformation, our mission is to prioritize integrity and inspire the next generation of sports enthusiasts.”

Fotomaç Newspaper Editor-in-Chief Zeki Uzundurukan (L) presents Turkuvaz Digital Publications General Manager Mustafa Yüce with an award during the Turkuvaz Media Sports Summit at Turkuvaz Media Center, Istanbul, Türkiye, Nov. 11, 2025. (Courtesy of Turkuvaz Media)

The day concluded with a forward-looking panel on esports and digital engagement, highlighting how Turkish sports are evolving alongside global trends.

The 2025 Turkuvaz Media Sports Summit, now a fixture of the sporting calendar, showcased not only who dominates the field but also who defines the future.