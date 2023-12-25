The Sports Summit organized by Turkuvaz Media Group continued with a special session focusing on "Women's Football."

The session featured the participation of Necla Güngör Kıragası, the head coach of the women's national team, and Yağmur Uraz, the captain of the women's national football team.

Necla Güngör Kıragası highlighted the recent success of the women's national team in defeating Georgia 2-0, securing a clean sheet and finishing the UEFA Nations League Group C in second place.

She emphasized the challenges faced and the need to overcome obstacles, stating, "It was not easy to convince people, but we achieved this success by starting the journey with players we trusted."

Kıragası stressed the importance of bringing girls into football and increasing employment opportunities in women's football, noting, "Women's football is gradually growing, and investors should see it as an investment in the future of girls and women's employment."

Yağmur Uraz, the captain of the women's national football team, shared her personal journey from playing football in the rain as a child to her current aspirations, aiming to become both a champion and a goal scorer at Fenerbahçe.

Didem Karagenç (R) speaks during a panel at the Turkuvaz Media Group Sports Summit, Istanbul, Türkiye, Dec. 25, 2023. (Courtesy of Turkuvaz Medya)

Uraz expressed the joy of playing in front of full stands and called for more support from fans. She encouraged girls to dream big and called on families to support their children's aspirations in football.

In a separate session titled "Investment in Women's Football," Necla Güngör Kıragası discussed the continued growth of women's football globally and in Türkiye, citing the 2019 Women's World Cup as a turning point.

She highlighted the increasing awareness and visibility of women's football, with major clubs forming women's teams, leading to enhanced competition and improved performance.

Kıragası acknowledged the growing interest from sponsors in women's football, stating that her own visibility had increased.

She expressed her commitment to becoming a role model for young athletes and emphasized the importance of continuous personal development.

Kıragası called on parents to support their children and encouraged girls to challenge their limits and dream big in the world of football.

The Summit also featured an exclusive session titled "Volleyball Country Türkiye," where Mehmet Akif Üstündağ, the president of the Turkish Volleyball Federation, Tankut Turnaoğlu, the chairperson of P&G Türkiye, the Caucasus and Central Asia, and Pelin Çelik, the manager of the national women's volleyball team, shared insights.

Mehmet Akif Üstündağ highlighted the unique success story of Turkish volleyball globally and in Europe, expressing high expectations for Olympic medals.