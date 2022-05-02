Russia's national soccer team and the country's club sides have been banned from participating in the Champions League and all other European competitions in 2022-23 seasons following its invasion of Ukraine, UEFA announced Monday.

It is the latest round of sanctions during Russia's war on Ukraine after FIFA and UEFA previously suspended Russian national and club teams in February.

The Switzerland-based governing body also said Russia's bid to host the Euro 2028 or the Euro 2032 tournaments have also been declared ineligible, while no Russian clubs will be allowed to compete in European competitions next season.

Stating that Portugal will take Russia's place in the Women's Euro 2022 being hosted by England in July, UEFA said the decision to rule Russia out as a host followed its regulations that each bidder should "not act in a manner that could bring UEFA, the UEFA final or UEFA final phase, any other bidder the bidding procedure or European football into disrepute."

According to UEFA's updated list of allocated entries, Russian league winner Zenit St. Petersburg's place in the next Champions League group stage will instead go to the champion of Scotland.

UEFA said its executive committee took the latest decisions to "ensure their smooth staging in a safe and secure environment for all those concerned."

UEFA and world soccer governing body FIFA had already suspended Russia's national teams and clubs from international football until further notice due to the Ukraine war.