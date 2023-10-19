UEFA matches will not be played in Israel until further notice due to the ongoing conflict between Palestine and Israel, the football body's executive committee said Thursday.

The decision came after an evaluation of the current safety and security situation in Israel, according to a statement.

The Israel Football Association and Maccabi Haifa FC and Maccabi Tel-Aviv clubs previously proposed alternative venues and stadiums – which must comply with all applicable UEFA regulations – outside Israel for home matches.

The UEFA Europa League Group F match on Oct. 26 between Villarreal CF and Maccabi Haifa has been postponed to Dec. 6, while the UEFA Europa Conference League Group B match on the same date between Maccabi Tel Aviv and Zorya Luhansk has been postponed to Nov. 25.

The conflict in Gaza, which has been under Israeli bombardment and blockade since 2007, began Oct. 7 when Hamas initiated Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, a multipronged surprise attack that included a barrage of rocket launches and infiltration into Israel by land, sea and air.

Hamas said the incursion was in retaliation for the storming of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and growing violence by Israeli settlers.

The Israeli military then launched Operation Swords of Iron against Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip.

At least 3,785 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza. The death toll in Israel stands at more than 1,400.