UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin said Türkiye’s successful staging of three UEFA finals since 2019 has demonstrated the country’s ability to host Europe’s biggest football events at the highest level.

Speaking exclusively to Anadolu Agency (AA), Ceferin said Türkiye should no longer be viewed as an emerging football nation but as one of the game’s major powers.

“When you come here, you see the stadiums, the clubs, the supporters, the media interest and the commitment from both the government and the federation. All the necessary ingredients are in place,” he said.

“But more importantly, you feel the genuine passion for football. In Türkiye, football is part of everyday life, not something limited to matchdays. That is your greatest strength, but it also comes with great responsibility.”

Ceferin also praised his relationship with the Turkish Football Federation (TFF), describing cooperation as professional and constructive.

TFF President Ibrahim Hacıosmanoğlu, Ceferin said, is someone he holds in high regard, not only for his seriousness and determination in addressing integrity issues in Turkish football but also for the sincerity and warmth he brings to the role.

Turkish Football Federation (TFF) President Ibrahim Hacıosmanoğlu (2nd L) welcomes UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin (C) at Atatürk Airport, Istanbul, Türkiye, May 19, 2026. (IHA Photo)

“He clearly understands that transparency and accountability are essential to the game’s credibility, and his efforts are helping restore trust among clubs, players, referees and supporters alike,” Ceferin said.

Türkiye’s rise as a major football host

Asked whether UEFA was satisfied with Türkiye’s hosting of the 2019 UEFA Super Cup, the 2023 UEFA Champions League final and the upcoming 2026 UEFA Europa League final at Beşiktaş Park, Ceferin said UEFA would not repeatedly return to Istanbul without confidence in the city and federation.

“The 2019 Super Cup, the 2023 Champions League final and now the 2026 Europa League final at Beşiktaş Park are evidence that Türkiye can deliver major UEFA events,” he said.

“Transport, security, fan flow and arrival and departure from the stadium are areas where we can still improve the overall fan experience. But the general conclusion is positive.”

He called Istanbul one of Europe’s great football cities, saying it is always a pleasure to return.

EURO 2032 and stadium infrastructure

Ceferin also praised Türkiye’s stadium infrastructure ahead of the jointly hosted UEFA Euro 2032 with Italy.

“Many countries in Europe have been talking about new stadiums for 20 years, and then nothing happens,” he said.

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin poses for a photo after an interview with Anadolu Agency (AA), Istanbul, Türkiye, May 19, 2026. (AA Photo)

“Türkiye walked the talk and built excellent facilities. That makes a big difference.”

He added that Türkiye has recognized this and gained a serious advantage over many European countries.

Ceferin said Türkiye should not have waited 24 years to return to the FIFA World Cup and expects the national team to be highly motivated at the 2026 tournament.

“Now the task is not only to participate but also to behave like a team that belongs there. Be brave and be competitive,” he said.

Turkish midfield talent

Asked which Turkish players had impressed him most, Ceferin praised the national team’s midfield quality.

“Very few teams in the world have such a talented midfield as Türkiye does,” he said.

Arda Güler and Kenan Yıldız are “exceptional talents and the present and future of European football,” he added, while Hakan Çalhanoğlu “brings authority and experience.”

Clubs urged to seek consistency in Europe

Ceferin said Turkish clubs should aim for sustained success in Europe rather than isolated achievements.

Galatasaray’s return to the European spotlight is an important signal, he said, noting the club’s ambition after winning a fourth consecutive Süper Lig title and reaching the Champions League round of 16.

“Turkish clubs should not be satisfied with emotional victories or one big night. They must be a protagonist in UEFA competitions every year, including the Champions League,” he said.

He also praised recent European performances by Galatasaray, Fenerbahçe, Beşiktaş, Istanbul Basaksehir and Sivasspor.

Patience and long-term planning

“The progress has been made, but the next step is more difficult: to compete every year without treating it as a miracle,” he said.

Ceferin described impatience as the main weakness of Turkish football, saying too many decisions are made emotionally and too many clubs think short term.

“If Türkiye wants to take the next step, it is not enough to buy famous players or build impressive stadiums,” he said.

“You need academies, coaching, refereeing, financial discipline and women’s football. Investing in youth is always the best bet.”