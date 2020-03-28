The head of UEFA said European football leagues were still looking at all options and not ruling out finishing this season – if the coronavirus pandemic subsides.

"We could start again in mid-May, in June or even late June," Aleksander Ceferin told Italy's La Repubblica daily.

Any time after that and "the season will probably be lost," he said.

The idea of ​​the entire season simply being canceled stirs panic in fans of clubs such as Liverpool – on the cusp of lifting their first title in 30 years.

Ceferin did not say when UEFA will issue a final ruling and stressed that consultations with the main leagues and clubs were still underway.

"There is also a proposal to end this season at the beginning of the next one and then start the next one a little later," said Ceferin.

The Slovenian added that he personally opposed the idea of ​​holding big matches behind closed doors.

Belarus remains the only European nation still playing football in the face of a pandemic that has officially claimed around 28,000 lives worldwide.

Italy suspended its Serie A season on March 9.

Its world-leading toll from the novel coronavirus officially stands at 9,134.