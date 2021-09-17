Fenerbahce drew 1-1 against Eintracht Frankfurt in their UEFA Europa League Group D match Thursday.

Mesut Özil scored the first goal for the Yellow Canaries in the 10th minute, but Sam Lammers equalized for Frankfurt in the 51st minute at Frankfurt Stadium.

Fenerbahce missed an opportunity to win in the 92nd minute when Mergim Berisha scored the rebound from a missed penalty kick for Fenerbahçe but a decision by the video assistant referee (VAR) ruled out the goal.

In the other Group D match, Olympiacos beat Antwerp 2-1.

Olympiacos leads the table with 3 points, while Fenerbahçe placed second with 1 point in Group D.

In the second matchday of the group, Fenerbahçe will host Greek team Olympiacos at Şükrü Saraçoğlu Stadium in Istanbul while Antwerp will host Frankfurt at the Bosuilstadion in Belgium on Sept. 30.