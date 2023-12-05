UEFA finds itself entangled in an investigation after explicit sounds disrupted the Euro 2024 draw broadcast Saturday.

The mischievous soundtrack accompanied Switzerland's placement in Group A alongside Scotland, Hungary and host nation Germany, creating an unexpected symphony of chaos during the highly anticipated event.

This peculiar incident echoes a similar escapade that occurred during the BBC broadcast leading up to the FA Cup clash between Liverpool and the Wolves in January.

YouTube prankster Daniel Jarvis unabashedly claimed responsibility for both uproarious disruptions.

Jarvis, known for his audacious exploits on various platforms, broadcasted himself live on X (formerly Twitter), intermittently ringing a mobile phone to trigger the explicit noises.

As the Euro 2024 draw unfolded in Hamburg, Germany, the unconventional sound injected an unexpected dose of humor, or perhaps discomfort, into the proceedings.

Host Giorgio Marchetti, UEFA's deputy general secretary, attempted to regain control of the situation, acknowledging the peculiar noises with a poised statement: "There is some noise here that... has now stopped. No noise anymore."

The juxtaposition of officialdom and hilarity created an awkward yet amusing tableau for viewers.

England manager Gareth Southgate, who was present in the audience during the draw, admitted he vaguely heard the disruptive noises.

"I'm assuming it was some sort of prank, but it was hard to really make out what it was," Southgate remarked, reflecting the bemusement shared by many witnessing the surreal incident.

This is not the first time Jarvis has danced on the thin line between comedy and chaos.

His previous stunt during the FA Cup coverage, where presenters Gary Lineker, Paul Ince and Danny Murphy were caught off guard, involved a strategically planted mobile phone.

The BBC subsequently issued apologies to viewers who may have found the explicit interruptions less than amusing.

Reflecting on the situation, Gary Lineker, never one to shy away from humor, took to X to express his perspective. He deemed the disruption a "good prank" and remarked, "As sabotage goes, it was quite amusing."

Jarvis, it seems, has successfully blurred the lines between jest and mayhem once again, leaving UEFA to grapple with an unexpected and amusing investigation.