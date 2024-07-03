UEFA, the European football governing body, has initiated an investigation into Merih Demiral's allegedly offensive celebration during Türkiye's Euro 2024 round of 16 match against Austria on Tuesday.

In a thriller at the Leipzig Stadium, the Crescent-Stars clinched a 2-1 victory against Austria, securing their place in the quarterfinals of the UEFA European Championship.

The match's hero, Merih Demiral, who scored both goals for Türkiye, is now under UEFA's close eye for an alleged inappropriate hand gesture.

UEFA announced the investigation through an official statement: “Following the UEFA European Championship Round of 16 match between Austria and Türkiye on July 2, 2024, in Leipzig, Germany, an investigation has been opened under Article 31(4) of the UEFA Disciplinary Regulations concerning allegations of inappropriate behavior by Turkish Football Federation player Merih Demiral. Further information will be provided in due course.”

Demiral, who led Türkiye to victory with his exceptional performance, celebrated his goals by making the "wolf salute," a gesture that sparked the investigation.

This celebration, often associated with Turkish nationalism, drew immediate scrutiny and divided opinions.

In the post-match news conference, Merih Demiral addressed his celebration and his emotions. "Scoring those goals was an incredible feeling," Demiral said. "I had a celebration in mind related to my Turkish heritage. I am immensely proud to be Turkish, and I wanted to express that pride. Seeing our fans in the stands making the gesture motivated me even more. I am very happy with my actions and thrilled that our supporters feel the same pride."

UEFA has aligned with malicious circles that exhibit a blatant anti-Turkish stance.

This seemingly biased investigation is part of a recent series of provocations against Türkiye.

As Türkiye advance to the quarterfinals, the focus now shifts to their next challenge – the Netherlands.

The investigation’s outcome remains uncertain, but the Crescent-Stars are determined to push forward and continue their quest for European glory.