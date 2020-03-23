This season's Champions League final, Europa League final and women's Champions League final, all due to be played in May, have been formally postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic, European soccer's governing body UEFA said on Tuesday.

"No decision has been taken on rearranged dates," said UEFA in a statement. All three competitions are currently suspended along with almost every European domestic league because of the coronavirus.

UEFA last week postponed the Euro 2020 tournament until next year.

The novel coronavirus first emerged in Wuhan, China last December and has spread to at least 169 countries and regions, according to data compiled by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

More than 329,000 confirmed cases have been recorded worldwide with the death toll now approaching 14,400, while over 97,000 have recovered.

Despite the rising number of cases, most who become infected suffer only mild symptoms and recover.