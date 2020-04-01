UEFA has postponed all international matches set to be played in June with other competitions such as the Champions League also on hold because of the coronavirus crisis, European football's governing body announced on Wednesday.

"All national team matches for men and women due to be played in June 2020 are postponed until further notice. This includes the play-off matches for Euro 2020 and qualifying matches for the women's Euro 2021," a statement said.

"All other UEFA competition matches, including the centralised international friendly matches, remain postponed until further notice."

UEFA also said there would be new flexibility on club licensing and financial fair play matters given the coronavirus pandemic and football being on hiatus.