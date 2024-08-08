Spanish players Alvaro Morata and Rodri have been handed one-match bans for their conduct during a Euro 2024 presentation in Madrid last month, UEFA announced Wednesday.

The players sang "Gibraltar is Spanish" on July 15, the day after their 2-1 European Championship final victory over England, during a public celebration in the Spanish capital. Gibraltar is a British territory located at the southern tip of Spain.

UEFA said the punishment was for failing to comply with general principles of conduct, violating basic rules of decent behavior, using sporting events for non-sporting manifestations and bringing the sport of football into disrepute.

The ban will apply to the next UEFA international match for which the players would otherwise be eligible.