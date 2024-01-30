UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin is steadfast in asserting the organization's unity and commitment to democracy, despite the unexpected resignation of Director of Football Zvonimir Boban last week.

Boban, once a prominent figure in Ceferin's inner circle, stepped down in protest of a proposed amendment that could extend Ceferin's presidency until 2031, surpassing the current term limits.

In an interview with The Guardian, Ceferin addressed the controversy, dismissing claims of a fractured UEFA and an autocratic agenda.

"His departure has not caused any significant disruptions, let alone shock waves, within UEFA or the European football community, even if it was unexpected," Ceferin asserted.

He went on to emphasize the collective decision-making process and the authority of the congress in determining any changes.

Ceferin, a lawyer by profession, delved into the intricacies of the statute changes, highlighting a legal and factual perspective.

"In 2017, we proposed term limits, but the unclear wording led to de facto absence of limits. In 2018, the administration changed the wording without mandatory approval, rendering the provision invalid. We aim to clarify this to avoid a scenario where there are no term limits, allowing anyone to run indefinitely," he said.

Despite the outward appearance of unity, Ceferin expressed frustration with what he deemed misleading media briefings.

Without naming the individual, he referred to "a clown from one of the federations" spreading conspiracy theories without addressing the UEFA leadership directly.

Ceferin clarified that the proposed changes would not impact the eligibility of executive committee members to run for another term.

"The change does not mean anything. But it was presented like 'wow,' and I became Kim Jong-Un from North Korea. It's not like that," Ceferin said, addressing the sensationalized narrative surrounding the situation.

On the factual question of whether he intends to run again in 2027, Ceferin remained contemplative.

"I will inform the media when the time comes. To be honest, I'm so tired after everything we've been through in recent years that I'm not sure. But if it's not changed, we don't have term limits. This is very simple," he concluded.