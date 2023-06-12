Marcus Rashford, known for his skills on the pitch and his enduring relationship with long-term fiancee Lucia Loi, has recently faced a turning point in his personal life.

Reports from The Sun have confirmed that Rashford and Loi have parted ways, calling off their engagement and setting the stage for Rashford's new chapter as a single man.

Following a successful season with Manchester United, where Rashford solidified his place in the club's history by joining the elite ranks of players who have scored 30 goals in a single campaign, the England striker has been relishing some well-deserved downtime in the vibrant city of Miami.

As Miami becomes a hotbed of celebrities during the NBA Finals, Rashford has been immersing himself in the city's vibrant nightlife, attracting the attention of numerous admirers and reveling in the joys of newfound freedom.

While there is no concrete evidence or insinuations of any intimate encounters, Rashford was spotted returning to his hotel room in the early hours of 5 a.m. in the company of a "captivating" woman.

The end of his engagement with Lucia Loi was a gradual process devoid of any dramatic events that precipitated its demise.

According to insiders close to the footballer, "It's nothing complicated." The source explained, "The relationship simply ran its course, and they remain very close friends."

Interestingly, this is not the first time Rashford and Loi have experienced a separation.

Their initial romance was put on hold in May 2021 due to the strain of the pandemic and subsequent lockdowns.

However, they reconciled in January 2022, with many attributing the stability in Rashford's personal life to an upswing in his performances on the pitch.

During his time in Miami, Rashford was accompanied by his teammate and close friend Tyrell Malacia. The duo sought solace and relaxation following a disappointing defeat in the FA Cup Final.