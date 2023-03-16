Gianni Infantino was unanimously reelected FIFA president through 2027 on Thursday, having demonstrated the remarkable financial results obtained under his leadership, which would be sufficient to guarantee any industry CEO a lifetime of employment.

Infantino had no election opponent and won by acclaim instead of a formal vote by the congress of 211 member federations whose essential annual funding from FIFA has risen from $250,000 to $2 million since his first win in 2016.

FIFA had $4 billion in reserves after the World Cup in Qatar finished in December. It has conservatively forecast record revenue of at least $11 billion through the men’s 2026 World Cup being hosted in North America.

“If a CEO tells the stakeholders that the products were multiplied by seven, I believe they would keep that CEO forever,” Infantino told FIFA members. “They would love for this story to keep on going.

“But I am here for a four-year cycle only,” said Infantino, whose presidency can run for 15 years through 2031.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino (2nd L) is congratulated by delegates following his reelection during the 73rd FIFA Congress, Kigali, Rwanda, March 16, 2023. (AFP Photo)

The Swiss lawyer was first elected in 2016 with FIFA in crisis after a sweeping United States federal investigation of corruption removed a swath of football officials in the Americas. The fallout also removed veteran FIFA president Sepp Blatter from office within months of being reelected.

Under Infantino, FIFA has created new and more significant competitions – raising its income and giving national teams more chances to qualify for the men’s and women’s World Cups while facing down resistance from European football officials.

FIFA’s support for 2022 World Cup host Qatar, where Infantino moved to live in 2021, and his close ties to Saudi Arabian football have also caused unease among rights activists and some European member federations. That spilled over at the World Cup in a dispute over FIFA and Qatari organizers blocking some team captains wearing an anti-discrimination armband.

“To all those that love me, and I know there are so many, and those that hate me, and I know there are a few, I love you all, of course, today especially,” Infantino said after being elected.

In an earlier congress-opening address, Infantino said he took inspiration from Rwanda’s recovery from its genocidal civil war of the 1990s when his campaign to become FIFA president in 2016 was struggling.

Infantino said he was told on a campaign visit to Rwanda he would not be supported. “Of course, I was pretty depressed, about to give up,” he said, recalling his visit to the Kigali Genocide Memorial.

“What this country has suffered and how this country came back up is inspiring for the entire world. So I certainly couldn’t give up because somebody is telling me something,” he told member federations.

The president of Rwanda, Paul Kagame, then made the speech traditionally offered to the congress host nation’s head of state.

Rwanda President Paul Kagame addresses the 73rd FIFA Congress at the BK Arena, Kigali, Rwanda, March 16, 2023. (AA Photo)

Kagame defended Qatar, calling its critics “hypocritical” and urging “bad politics” to be kept out of the sport.

Norwegian football federation president Lise Klaveness was due to address the congress later to push FIFA to compensate migrant workers who helped build Qatar’s World Cup projects.