Duru Nayman, the alleged partner of former Fenerbahçe forward, Arda Güler, has recently captured the spotlight, becoming a prominent figure in the news.

Rumors have swirled that Nayman, seen side by side with the talented footballer Arda Güler, who recently signed a remarkable six-year contract with the Spanish giants Real Madrid, is indeed his romantic partner.

As a result, curiosity surrounding Nayman has surged. Who is she? What does she do? And how old is she?

Arda Güler, the young footballer who has left an indelible mark with his exceptional performances during his time with the Yellow Canaries, has ascended to a regal status in the hearts of the passionate yellow-and-navy supporters.

His remarkable talents have garnered him acclaim, attracting the attention of football giants worldwide.

Upon his transfer to Los Blancos, Güler's name reverberated throughout the world.

The young football prodigy joined the ranks of Real Madrid for an astonishing transfer fee of 20 million euros ($22.01 million), with an additional 10 million euros in bonuses.

As Güler's popularity skyrocketed, the spotlight began to shine on his career and personal life following his move to Real Madrid.

Nayman, the enchanting presence by the side of the young talent during his signing for Real Madrid, stormed into the media's attention.

Speculation regarding their blossoming romance quickly ignited.

Who is she?

An extensive search commenced to unravel the enigma surrounding Duru Nayman, who emerged as a captivating figure in both the sporting and magazine realms.

Nayman, just like Arda Güler, is a young athlete.

A basketball player for Galatasaray, she is estimated to have been born in 2005, making her 18 years old.

Nayman, renowned for her exceptional skills, currently graces the courts as a member of the Galatasaray Women's Basketball team.

Wearing the number 23 jersey, Nayman commands the Point Guard position.

While Nayman currently plies her trade for the Galatasaray Women's Basketball team, it is worth noting that she previously showcased her talents for Fenerbahçe during the 2018-2019 season.