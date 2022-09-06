Turkish prosecutors have asked for at least a year or up to three years in prison for a football hooligan who kung fu-kicked Beşiktaş's Cenk Tosun after their match against Ankaragücü Sunday.

Identified as Berkay Ö., an Ankaragücü fan, evaded the match stewards and entered the field after the final whistle at the match held in the capital Ankara.

The 20-year-old was arrested Monday but later released under judicial control. He has already been banned from attending matches and the indictment Tuesday demanded imprisonment from one year to three years.

In his reaction Sunday, Beşiktaş striker Wout Weghorst insisted that the attacker should be "punished in the most severe way" in order to allow Turkish football to continue to make progress.

"It is impossible to say that these things are normal. So many wrong things happened," he said.

"I know that Turkish people act with their emotions, I love that. Still, this is unacceptable. A very unfortunate event took place, someone hit Cenk (Tosun)."

"Turkey is a beautiful country. In order for the Super League to develop further, this should be punished in the most severe way so that it does not happen again. I think something unacceptable has happened," Weghorst added.