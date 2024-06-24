Maximilian Araujo, Darwin Nunez and Matias Vina scored as Uruguay triumphed over Panama 3-1 in their Copa America Group C opener in Florida on Sunday.

The victory puts Uruguay level with the United States at three points, following the U.S.’s 2-0 win against Bolivia in the day’s other Group C match.

Marcelo Bielsa’s Uruguay, who have won the Copa America a record 15 times, were rewarded for their blistering early pace when Araujo fired home a sublime curling effort from the edge of the area in the 16th minute.

Panama grew into the match after the break and wasted several chances to get back into the contest.

Jose Fajardo blasted an effort wide in the 52nd minute after a defensive error by Mathias Olivera, while Jose Rodriguez tested Uruguay goalkeeper Sergio Rochet with a ferocious shot from range.

Asked what he said to his team at halftime, Panama coach Thomas Christiansen told reporters: “I told them they have to be fearless.

“That they have to increase their level of confidence. That they are capable of doing what they did in the second half. And after the goal, like Uruguay, we generated opportunities.”

Uruguay were on the ropes for much of the second half, but Nunez, who had already missed a string of chances, settled their nerves in the 85th minute with a coolly taken volley into the bottom corner after a rebound dropped kindly for him.

In a frenetic spell during stoppage time, Vina rose highest to head home Uruguay’s third from a set piece before Michael Amir Murillo netted a consolation goal for Panama after cutting back onto his left foot and curling his shot past Rochet.

Uruguay’s all-time leading scorer Luis Suarez, 37, was an unused substitute.

Uruguay next face Bolivia in New Jersey on Thursday, while Panama takes on the United States in Atlanta.