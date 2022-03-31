Mexico beat El Salvador 2-0 to head to a eighth straight World Cup while the United States tagged along despite a 2-0 loss to Costa Rica in the final round of CONCACAF qualifying Wednesday.

On the final matchday, the U.S., who missed out on the 2018 tournament, knew that a win, draw or loss by less than six goals would ensure a return to the World Cup finals.

"It's amazing what this group of guys have been able to do over these last seven months," head coach Gregg Berhalter told CBS Sports. "I've really seen the team grow and this is a great accomplishment. We are looking forward to the World Cup."

Berhalter was part of the U.S. team that reached the quarterfinals at the 2002 World Cup, where it lost to Germany. He was also part of its 2006 World Cup squad but did not play any games as they were knocked out in the group stage.

"I don't think that has sunk in yet," he said, when asked about leading the team to the World Cup as a coach.

"Just being at a World Cup as a player is one of the most special things you can do ... now to be doing it as a coach with this group of players is something special."

Costa Rica went ahead in the 51st minute from a Juan Pablo Vargas header before Anthony Contreras doubled the lead from close range shortly after.

The U.S., whose squad includes only four players from the side that failed to reach Russia in 2018, held steady the rest of the way to ensure qualification.

Costa Rica finished fourth in the standings and will face New Zealand in an intercontinental qualifier in Qatar in June for another spot at the finals.

Mexico defeated El Salvador after Uriel Antuna put it ahead from the left side of the six-yard box in the 17th minute before Raul Jimenez converted a penalty just before halftime.

Canada, who already secured qualification on Sunday, lost 1-0 at Panama but still finished top of the group.

The Canadians were unable to wrap up an impressive qualifying campaign on a winning note in Panama, who was eliminated from contention by the U.S. on Sunday.

Gabriel Torres scored the game's only goal for Panama early in the second half, firing home from inside the box.

Canada, who made seven changes to the line-up from Sunday's game, thought it had equalized through Cyle Larin's header but it was ruled offside after a video review.

"For these boys, this has been one hell of a journey," said Canada head coach John Herdman.

"We're here, top of the group. ... And we're off to Qatar, that's all we dreamed of, as the champions of CONCACAF."

The United States, Mexico and Canada will jointly host the 2026 World Cup.