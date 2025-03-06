The United States and Mexico's bid to co-host the 2031 Women's World Cup now faces only competition from Africa, as FIFA on Wednesday excluded Europe from the race.

FIFA also invited bids for the 2035 tournament exclusively from Europe or Africa, with the four British federations – England, Scotland, Northern Ireland, and Wales – confirming their intent to enter the contest.

FIFA announced that it expects to select hosts for both tournaments during its annual congress next year, likely coinciding with the men’s 2026 World Cup, which will be co-hosted by the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.

Since last year, the U.S. and Mexico's bid has been the frontrunner for the 2031 Women's World Cup, following their withdrawal from the 2027 bidding process.

That tournament will be held in Brazil, which triumphed over a European co-hosting bid involving Germany, Belgium, and the Netherlands.

The North American football body CONCACAF is due its turn to host another Women’s World Cup ahead of European body UEFA.

Canada hosted the 2015 tournament and France hosted the 2019 edition.

The U.S. hosted the Women’s World Cup in 1999 and 2003.

Australia and New Zealand co-hosted in 2023.

No African country has hosted a Women’s World Cup, with the inaugural edition in 1991. South Africa’s bid in the 2027 contest was withdrawn months before getting to the vote.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer backed a 2035 bid.

"Football is and always will be at the core of our country’s identity,” he said. "The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2035 on home turf would be another monumental moment in our sporting history, driving growth and leaving a lasting legacy.”

The Football Associations of England, Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales will submit a declaration of interest to FIFA in the first quarter of this year.

England hosted the Women’s European Championship in 2022 and, in a joint bid with Ireland, Scotland and Wales, will stage the men’s Euros in 2028.

Top women’s football teams finally will play a Club World Cup in 2028, nearly nine years after FIFA publicly committed to the idea.

FIFA said Wednesday that 19 teams will take part in the first four-yearly tournament in January-February 2028.

Six teams - one from each continent - will enter play-in games for three places in the 16-team group phase, leading to a knockout bracket of eight teams, FIFA said.

Europe will get five of the 13 direct entries and two each go to North American region CONCACAF, South America, Africa and Asia. The host venue has yet to be decided, FIFA said.

Before the inaugural edition, an annual tournament for the six continental champions will see teams competing for the Women’s Champions Cup in 2026.