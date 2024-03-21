Incoming coach Emma Hayes will lead the United States women's soccer team in a challenging start at the Paris Olympics, where they will face strong opponents Germany and Australia in Group B.

The draw, held in Saint-Denis, also includes a potential matchup against either Morocco or Zambia from the African Football Confederation.

Hayes, who will assume her role as U.S. head coach in May after concluding her season with Chelsea, aims to continue her success after winning 14 major trophies with the club, including six Women's Super League titles.

Currently challenging for a quadruple of trophies in her final year with Chelsea, Hayes will be looking to make a significant impact with the national team.

In the interim, Twila Kilgore is serving as the United States' coach, having recently led the team to victory in the CONCACAF Gold Cup. Hayes will join the team as they prepare to face their tough competition in Paris.

"The bottom line is we're excited to have a path, to know who we're playing for the most part, to be able to start working on specific game plans," Kilgore said following the draw. "But also just to know the logistical path. There's so much that goes into an Olympics with a short turnaround and congested games."

The U.S. hasn't won Olympic gold since 2012 and is coming off a disappointing Women's World Cup last year when it suffered its earliest exit from the tournament after being knocked out by Sweden on penalties in the round of 16. It had never finished worse than third at previous World Cups.

The draw for the Paris 2024 Olympic Football women's tournaments is pictured, Paris, France, March 20, 2024. (AP Photo)

Hayes has established herself as one of the sport's leading coaches. She can further add to her record by winning a clean sweep of trophies this season—including the Champions League, the one competition she is yet to deliver at Chelsea.

Defending champion Canada was drawn in Group A with host France, Colombia, and New Zealand. Before winning the gold medal at the Tokyo Games, Canada won back-to-back bronze medals in London and Brazil.

"We know more than ever that there’s not an easy game in the women’s game, no matter what the ranking is," Canada coach Bev Priestman said. "We know the other routes we could have gone down. Pleased, excited, but taking nothing for granted."

World Cup winner Spain is in Group C with Japan and Brazil. Nigeria or South Africa will join that group as another CAF qualifier.

The U.S. men's team will face France at the Paris Games after being drawn in the same group as the host nation for the men's tournament.

The U.S. is competing at the Games for the first time since Beijing in 2008 and faces a potentially daunting task after being drawn alongside France, coached by football great Thierry Henry, in Group A.

Thierry Henry attends the draw for the Paris 2024 Olympic Football tournaments, Paris, France, March 20, 2024. (AP Photo)

Also in the group are New Zealand and the winner of a playoff between teams from the Asian and the African confederations.

World champion Argentina was drawn in Group B with Morocco, Ukraine, and a qualifier to be confirmed from the AFC.

Spain, runner-up in Tokyo, is in Group C along with Egypt, Dominican Republic, and another qualifier from the AFC, which is yet to be confirmed.

Group D features Paraguay, Mali, and Israel as well as a final qualifier from the AFC.

Men's Olympic football is national Under-23 teams with three roster spots available for players over the age limit.

The draw for the Paris 2024 Olympic Football men's tournaments is pictured, Paris, France, March 20, 2024. (AP Photo)

The football tournament will begin two days before the opening ceremony of the Games on July 24, with the women's final concluding the event on Aug. 10.

It is the first time the women's final will conclude the football tournament.

The football tournament will be staged across several venues in France including Paris, Nantes, Bordeaux, Marseille, Nice, Saint-Étienne, and Lyon.