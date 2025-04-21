Fede Valverde's stunning 93rd-minute strike kept Real Madrid hot on Barcelona's heels in the Spanish title race, securing a 1-0 win over Athletic Bilbao on Sunday.

The champions remain four points behind Barca after Valverde’s brilliantly struck, swerving shot found the top corner in stoppage time.

Following their Champions League elimination by Arsenal, it seemed Madrid was headed for another crushing setback – until the Uruguay international's dramatic late intervention.

Athletic Bilbao, fresh off qualifying for the Europa League semifinals by defeating Rangers, fielded a heavily rotated side.

Yet, despite the changes, the Basques proved a tough challenge for Madrid, especially with top scorer Kylian Mbappe suspended and nursing an ankle issue.

The forward faced boos from some fans after his perceived lack of involvement in Madrid’s Champions League quarterfinal defeat to Arsenal, where he was seen watching the game on the stadium screens instead of playing.

Vinicius, who was previously criticized by coach Carlo Ancelotti for his lack of defensive work ethic, was running hard on the left, which fans at the Santiago Bernabeu appreciated.

The Brazilian has struggled for form at times this season but was Madrid's brightest player against Athletic, giving Unai Nunez a difficult night.

Madrid played with intensity after their European elimination, trying to keep La Liga in their sights after Barcelona made a late comeback to beat Celta Vigo on Saturday.

Rodrygo Goes came close early in the second half before Athletic goalkeeper Unai Simon saved from Eduardo Camavinga.

The hosts began to push Athletic deeper and started to create better chances.

Vinicius bent a delicious cross with the outside of his boot into the six-yard box for Jude Bellingham to meet, but Simon made an excellent save to tip over his header.

Fede Valverde fired narrowly wide of the near post, and Vinicius did find the net, but Endrick was offside in the build-up.

Bellingham appealed for a penalty after going down softly in the area and then fired over from close range in the final stages.

It was the kind of chance the England international managed to turn into late match-winning goals last season as he inspired Madrid to La Liga and Champions League glory.

Instead, it was Valverde who took up that role with his sublime blast, which left Simon with no chance.

The victory offers Madrid hope of salvaging their season and a morale boost ahead of next weekend's Copa del Rey final against Barcelona.