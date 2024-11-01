Ruud van Nistelrooy knows his time as interim manager at Manchester United will be brief, but he expressed confidence on Thursday that he would still be in charge for this weekend's Premier League match against Chelsea.

The former United striker stepped up from his assistant role following the sacking of Erik ten Hag on Monday, with Sporting coach Ruben Amorim expected to take over at Old Trafford shortly.

Van Nistelrooy started his interim tenure on a high note, leading the team to a 5-2 victory over Leicester City in the League Cup quarterfinals on Wednesday. During Thursday’s press conference, he indicated that he anticipates being at the helm for the Chelsea match on Sunday.

"I am guessing that too, so yes, it's going to be a short job as an interim. That was communicated very clearly, and I was happy with that," Van Nistelrooy told reporters.

"Obviously, it was difficult that Erik had to leave. I was very disappointed, with very mixed feelings about that, but you have to switch the mindset to win because 75,000 people are waiting and celebrating, and millions are watching at home."

While the 48-year-old Van Nistelrooy accepts that his new job will be short-lived, he plans to return to his previous role once a new manager is installed.

"I decided to come back here for a very important reason. I came as an assistant to help the club move forward, and I'm still very motivated to do so in any capacity," he said. "As an assistant and now as an interim manager, after that, I will go back to my assistant contract that I have here for this season and next."

"I'm very motivated to stay here and help the club move forward; that's my absolute goal. I can speak to you about my side of the story, and after, when the new manager is signed and conversations take place, we have to see how things develop."

While upset about the departure of compatriot Ten Hag, Van Nistelrooy knows that in this job, results are what matter.

United finished a disappointing eighth last season, and while an FA Cup final win over Manchester City may have helped prolong Ten Hag's stay, four losses in the opening nine league games, leaving his side in 14th, ultimately proved his downfall.

"In the end, it is clear in football that it is the results, and Erik also said, in pre-season, we had new staff, and all were very positive and all working hard to bring the club forward," Van Nistelrooy said. "There are things you can't explain sometimes. So many games we felt we could get a better result – talking Crystal Palace, West Ham, Porto, Fenerbahce (in the Europa League) – but we also know it is about results, and that is part of our job."

Talks are reportedly ongoing between United and Sporting, with Amorim saying he will not provide any news until after his side's next game on Friday. Van Nistelrooy was also giving nothing away when asked about the Portuguese coach.

"Is he already announced? So we don't know," the interim manager said. "Again, what the future will bring, we will see."