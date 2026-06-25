Venezuela’s acting president expressed gratitude Thursday to Türkiye after President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan voiced condolences and support following powerful twin earthquakes that killed dozens and injured hundreds across the South American nation.

Delcy Rodriguez thanked Turkish leaders and citizens for what she described as strong words of solidarity after the disaster, saying the message underscored a growing bond between the two countries.

In a Facebook post, Rodriguez said:

“We would like to thank President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the brotherly people of Türkiye for their heartfelt words of solidarity with Venezuela following the earthquakes that struck our country. We deeply appreciate this message of support and the willingness expressed by Türkiye to stand by the Venezuelan people during these difficult times. This gesture reaffirms the strong bonds of friendship and mutual respect that characterize relations between our nations.”

Her comments followed President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s public message of condolence, in which he said he shared the grief of those who lost loved ones and wished a swift recovery for the injured.

He also said Türkiye stood by Venezuela “during these painful and difficult days.”

Quakes trigger emergency response

The exchange came after two major earthquakes struck Venezuela’s northern Caribbean coast late Wednesday, prompting a national state of emergency and widespread damage across multiple states.

Emergency responders search for victims after two powerful earthquakes struck the Venezuelan Caribbean coast, Caracas, Venezuela, June 25, 2026. (EPA Photo)

Authorities reported a magnitude 7.2 quake followed seconds later by a stronger 7.5 tremor, both shallow enough to intensify shaking across populated areas including parts of Caracas and La Guaira.

Buildings collapsed, infrastructure was damaged, and tsunami warnings were briefly issued across sections of the Caribbean basin before being lifted.

Rising casualties and rescue efforts

Officials said at least 32 people were killed and more than 700 injured, with the toll expected to rise as search and rescue teams continue working through rubble in affected zones.

Emergency crews have been deployed across hard-hit areas, with priority given to urban neighborhoods where survivors are still believed to be trapped.

The exchange underscores warming relations between Venezuela and Türkiye, which have expanded cooperation in trade and energy in recent years.

Both governments have emphasized closer diplomatic and economic ties during recent high-level meetings.