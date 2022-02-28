Age is just a number for Gianluigi Buffon after the Italian veteran goalkeeper signed Monday a new deal that will keep him at the Serie B club Parma until he is 46.

Despite approaching 27 years as a senior professional, Buffon has no plans to retire yet. He rejoined Parma – the team he made his debut for as a 17-year-old in November 1995 – last year and the club confirmed Monday that he has signed a contract extension until 2024.

"It's a beautiful day, for me and for my whole family," Buffon told a news conference. "What I wanted happened and I think the president and the club wanted it too, as I hope the fans and the city wanted it.

"My return to Parma was conditioned by the relationships and a deep bond that I have always had with the people of Parma and the city."

44-year-old Buffon, who has won 10 Serie A titles and is the division's record appearance maker with 657 games, announced his extension during a news conference with club President Kyle Krause.

"He is a great player and for us he is a great pride," Krause added. "In addition to his leadership skills, he is also a person with excellent human skills.

"We can see the passion he has for Parma every day, we are really happy for his commitment."