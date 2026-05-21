Unai Emery turned Aston Villa’s long wait for silverware into a night of European glory on Wednesday, guiding the English club to a commanding 3-0 victory over SC Freiburg in the Europa League final in Istanbul and cementing his legacy as the competition’s greatest modern manager.

For Villa supporters packed inside Vodafone Park and millions watching back in Birmingham, it was more than a trophy. It was the end of a 30-year drought, the rebirth of one of England’s sleeping giants and another masterclass from a coach who continues to thrive on Europe’s biggest nights outside the Champions League.

Emery’s fifth Europa League crown, more than any manager in history, underlined why he has earned nicknames such as “Mr Europa League” and now “Villaman” after transforming Aston Villa into a disciplined, fearless and tactically ruthless side.

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery celebrates with the trophy after winning the UEFA Europa League following a win against Freiburg at Beşiktaş Park, Istanbul, Türkiye, May 20, 2026. (AFP Photo)

The Spaniard arrived in the Midlands in late 2022 with Villa drifting dangerously close to the Premier League relegation zone and supporters clinging to memories of the club’s golden eras. Less than four years later, he has taken them back into the Champions League and delivered their first major trophy since the 1996 League Cup.

Against Freiburg, Villa produced the perfect Emery performance.

Youri Tielemans opened the scoring with a composed finish after Villa’s relentless pressing forced mistakes deep in Freiburg territory. Emi Buendia doubled the advantage before halftime after a flowing counterattack carved the German side apart, while Morgan Rogers capped the night with a clinical third goal that sent Villa fans into delirium.

Behind the attacking quality was the structure Emery has become famous for throughout Europe. Villa defended compactly, suffocated Freiburg’s midfield spaces and attacked with precision whenever opportunities opened. Emiliano Martinez preserved another clean sheet to complete a dominant display despite breaking a finger during pre-match warmup.

“This final is the confirmation about how we are progressing,” Emery told TNT Sports. “Europe gave us a lot.”

The victory completed another remarkable European campaign for Villa, who swept through the knockout stages with authority. They hammered Bologna 4-0 in the quarterfinals and overwhelmed Nottingham Forest 4-0 in the semifinal second leg at Villa Park, performances that showcased the balance Emery has built between defensive resilience and attacking flair.

Players and supporters celebrated wildly at the final whistle, knowing the club had finally returned to the European stage where it once belonged. Among the jubilant fans in Istanbul was Prince William, Villa’s most famous supporter, who described the triumph as an “amazing night” on social media.

Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales (C) attends the UEFA Europa League final football match between SC Freiburg and Aston Villa at Besiktas Park in Istanbul on May 20, 2026. (Photo by Ozan KOSE / AFP)

Villa captain John McGinn fought back emotion as he reflected on the club’s journey from instability and second-tier football to European champions.

“I can’t believe it, to be honest,” McGinn said. “This club was close to being in a right bad way seven years ago. Tonight was everything we’ve built coming together.”

“We’ll go down in history.”

For Emery, the latest triumph adds another chapter to one of football’s most extraordinary managerial records. He won three straight Europa League titles with Sevilla between 2014 and 2016, lifted the trophy again with Villarreal in 2021 and has now done it with Aston Villa.

Remarkably, every club he has conquered Europe with shares the letters “villa” in its name: Sevilla, Villarreal and Aston Villa.

Despite the growing mythology around his European success, Emery continues to reject the idea of being the competition’s king. Before the final, he insisted he was simply focused on preparation and improving his team rather than adding to his legacy.

Yet his influence on Villa is impossible to ignore.

Under Emery, Villa have evolved into one of England’s most organized and dangerous sides. Ollie Watkins has flourished as a relentless attacking spearhead, Tielemans has controlled midfield battles with intelligence and Rogers has emerged as one of the team’s brightest attacking weapons. Around them, Emery has built a squad capable of competing with Europe’s elite.

The Europa League triumph also guarantees Villa a place in next season’s Champions League regardless of their final Premier League finish, another major step in the ambitious project led by owners Nassef Sawiris and Wes Edens.

More importantly, it signals that Aston Villa are no longer merely chasing history. They are creating it again.

For years, Villa supporters spoke nostalgically about the club’s 1982 European Cup triumph and the glory days that followed. In Istanbul, under the guidance of football’s ultimate Europa League specialist, they finally had a new generation-defining moment to celebrate.