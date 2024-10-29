Brazil and Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr. vowed Monday to continue his fight against racism, even if his activism may have cost him the Ballon d'Or, sources close to the player told Reuters.

After placing second in the prestigious award's voting behind Spain and Manchester City midfielder Rodri, Vinicius took to social media to voice his resolve.

"I'll do it ten times over if I have to. They're not ready," he posted on X, following Real Madrid's decision to cancel its plans to attend the Paris ceremony, choosing to boycott in anticipation of the Brazilian not winning the men’s award.

Asked what Vinicius meant with his post, his management staff told Reuters that he was referring to his fight against racism and that they believe it contributed to him not winning the award, stating, "The football world is not ready to accept a player who fights against the system."

The 24-year-old Brazil international has been subjected to racial abuse on several occasions in Spain, leading to at least two convictions for racist insults in pioneering cases in the country.

Real also won the men’s club of the year award, and their manager, Carlo Ancelotti, was named men’s coach of the year after winning the European and Spanish league double in a nearly perfect campaign last season.

France Football, which organizes the Ballon d'Or awards, was not immediately available for comment.

The awards are based on voting by a panel of journalists from the top 100 FIFA-ranked countries.

"FOOTBALL POLITICS X. My brother, you are the best player in the world, and no award can say otherwise. Love you, my bro," Real's Eduardo Camavinga posted on X, while several other teammates shared messages with photos of Vinicius, saying, "You are the best."

"I waited all year for Vini Jr. to be deservedly recognized as the best player in the world, and now they come to tell me that the Ballon d'Or is not for him?" Brazilian women's great Marta said in a video on Instagram.

Vinicius was instrumental in Real's Champions League-La Liga double, along with 21-year-old Jude Bellingham, who scored 19 goals in a sparkling debut campaign and helped England reach the Euro 2024 final. Bellingham came in third in the Ballon d'Or ranking.