Real Madrid’s star winger Vinicius Junior has reportedly put contract renewal talks on hold, citing unresolved tensions with head coach Xabi Alonso.

The 25-year-old Brazilian – one of the world’s most electrifying forwards – remains pivotal to Madrid’s attack, but his future at the Santiago Bernabeu is now uncertain, raising alarm bells among fans and executives alike.

The rift traces back to the high-profile El Clasico at Camp Nou on Oct. 26, where Madrid secured a 2-1 win over Barcelona.

Vinicius, instrumental in the first half, was substituted in the 68th minute while Madrid led 2-0.

The decision visibly infuriated him; footage shows him storming the tunnel, tossing his captain’s armband, and exchanging heated words with the bench.

Analysts flagged the move as a clash of philosophies: Alonso’s possession-based, high-pressing system prioritizes discipline and structure, contrasting sharply with Vinicius’ explosive, improvisational style.

Three days later, Vinicius posted a public apology on Instagram, acknowledging his “unacceptable behavior” and expressing loyalty to the club, singling out president Florentino Perez but omitting Alonso – a pointed signal that the dispute remains unresolved.

Madrid opted not to sanction the player, viewing the incident as a temporary lapse rather than a disciplinary issue.

Vinicius’ current contract runs through June 2027, with annual earnings of roughly 15 million euros ($17.3 million) and a release clause exceeding 1 billion euros.

Since joining from Flamengo in 2018, he has tallied 72 goals and 67 assists in 252 appearances, contributing to three La Liga titles and two Champions League trophies.

Preliminary talks for a new deal – potentially through 2032 with $20 million-$25 million annually – have been frozen.

The tension underscores broader squad unease.

Senior figures, including Rodrygo and possibly Jude Bellingham, are reportedly concerned about Alonso’s rigid tactics amid Madrid’s mixed start – third in La Liga with 28 points from 13 matches.

Meanwhile, Manchester City and PSG are monitoring developments, though the astronomical release clause complicates any move.

As Madrid prepare for a Champions League clash with Olympiacos on Wednesday, all eyes are on whether Vinicius starts and how Alonso manages the winger.