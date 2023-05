Following Real Madrid's loss at Valencia's Mestalla stadium, Brazil forward Vinicius Jr. has boldly denounced racism within La Liga and Spain, expressing his discontent with the disgraceful incident of receiving racial slurs from the supporters.

Vinicius Jr. pointed out the fans who were insulting him, leading to the match being stopped for 10 minutes, and then got into an altercation with Valencia's players, leading to his sending off in the second half.

"It was not the first time, the second or the third. Racism is normal in La Liga. The competition considers it normal, the federation considers it normal and the rivals encourage it," Vinicius posted on Twitter after the game.

"The championship that once belonged to Ronaldinho, Ronaldo, Cristiano (Ronaldo) and (Lionel) Messi today belongs to the racists.

"A beautiful nation, which welcomed me and which I love, but which accepted to export to the world the image of a racist country. I am sorry for those Spaniards who disagree; today, in Brazil, Spain is known as a country of racists.

"I am strong and will go all the way against the racists. Even if it is far away from here," he added.

La Liga will request all available images to investigate what took place in light of the incident.

"If any hate crime is identified, we will take the appropriate legal action," it said in a statement.

La Liga President Javier Tebas responded to Vinicius Jr.'s comments by asking him to be more informed about what can be done in cases of racism.

"Since those who should explain to you what it is and what La Liga can do in cases of racism, we have tried to explain it ourselves, but you have not shown up for either of the two agreed dates that you requested," he said on Twitter.

"Before criticizing and slander La Liga, you must inform yourself properly @Vinijr. Don't let yourself be manipulated and make sure you understand each other's competencies and the work we have been doing together," he added.

Messages of support

Real manager Carlo Ancelotti spoke out against the incident on social media.

"Today has been a sad day at Mestalla, where a group of fans have shown their worst version. It is time to stop talking and act forcefully. Racism has no place in football or society. NO TO RACISM ANYWHERE."

Vinicius Jr.'s teammate and fellow Brazil international Eder Militao supported the forward.

"It's a disgrace! To suffer racism, to defend yourself and then be sent off trying to defend yourself! How long do we have to put up with this?".

The president of the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF), Ednaldo Rodrigues, also supported the 22-year-old player.

"How long are we going to experience, in the middle of the 21st century, episodes like the one we just witnessed, once again, in La Liga? There is no joy where there is racism. Skin color can no longer bother," he said on social media.

The Brazilian Ministry of Racial Affairs said on Twitter: "The Brazilian government will not tolerate racism either here or outside Brazil," adding that it will notify the Spanish authorities and La Liga about what happened to Vinicius.

The Spanish league had previously lodged complaints of racist chanting or insults against Vinicius Jr., the latest of which was a claim before a court in Mallorca after fans were filmed racially abusing the forward.

Spanish police are also investigating a possible hate crime against Vinicius Jr. after a mannequin wearing his number 20 shirt was hung from a bridge outside Real Madrid's training ground in January.