Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior is facing an uncertain future at the Santiago Bernabeu as tense contract talks with the Spanish giants stall, reportedly over demands that would put him on par with teammate Kylian Mbappe.

The 25-year-old Brazilian winger, whose current deal runs until June 2027, has yet to agree to fresh terms – a standstill that could force Los Blancos into a major decision by summer 2026.

Vinicius, signed from Flamengo in 2018 for 45 million euros ($52 million), has grown into one of Madrid’s most recognizable and marketable faces.

Yet, according to Sport, he has made it clear that any new deal must reflect his standing within the team’s hierarchy.

The Brazilian currently earns about 400,000 euros per week, matching Jude Bellingham’s salary but falling short of Mbappe’s 620,000 euros per week.

Insiders claim Vinicius’s representatives are pushing for parity with the French superstar – a 200,000 euro weekly increase and a sizable signing bonus – demands that Real’s board considers excessive amid an already inflated 1.2 billion euro wage bill, the highest in European football.

President Florentino Perez and sporting director Fabio Celestini reportedly view the winger’s dip in form as a reason to resist, believing that recent performances don’t justify such a raise.

Vinicius has gone six straight matches without a goal or assist, his last strike coming in a 2-1 win over Villarreal on Oct. 4.

In 12 La Liga games, he has contributed five goals and four assists – solid, but below his 2023–24 standards, when he posted 24 goals and 11 assists across all competitions.

His output in the Champions League has been quieter still, with no goals and just one assist so far this campaign.

The on-field frustration spilled into the public eye during El Clasico on Oct. 26, when Vinicius was visibly furious after being substituted in the 72nd minute of Real’s 3-2 win over Barcelona.

The winger stormed down the tunnel, ignoring coach Xabi Alonso’s attempts at a handshake.

Though he later apologized privately and publicly – and Alonso dismissed the incident as “subject closed” – it deepened speculation about the pair’s relationship.

Club legend Clarence Seedorf later warned that Real would “side with Alonso” should tensions resurface, a reflection of the coach’s growing authority just months into his tenure.

Despite the drama, Alonso has kept faith in the Brazilian, praising his work rate and dismissing rumors of a rift.

Real, meanwhile, remain top of La Liga with 28 points from 12 games, balancing domestic dominance with an unbeaten Champions League run.

Yet behind the scenes, pressure is building: Vinicius’s entourage insists he deserves to be rewarded like Mbappe, whom many view as his equal in influence and commercial value.

With negotiations frozen, Real Madrid have reportedly set an asking price of 150 million euros ahead of the 2026 summer window – a figure meant both to ward off low bids and to test the market.

Interest is already swelling from Saudi Arabia, where clubs like Al-Hilal and Al-Ahli are said to be preparing record-breaking offers worth over 200 million euros, coupled with a 1 billion euro five-year deal that would make Vinicius the highest-paid athlete in history.

Still, Europe’s elite are circling too.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has reportedly inquired about Vinicius’s availability as a long-term attacking option, while Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain are monitoring developments.

PSG, in particular, could look to re-partner Vinicius with Neymar’s former entourage as part of their post-Mbappe rebuild.

For now, the Brazilian remains diplomatic, recently posting a photo of the Bernabeu captioned “Mi casa” – My home. But with the January window approaching and no deal in sight, the clock is ticking.