Vinicius Junior squandered a penalty, and Real Madrid conceded a dramatic injury-time goal in a stunning 2-1 home defeat to Valencia, denting their La Liga title hopes on Saturday.

Hugo Duro, coming off the bench, scored a header that silenced Santiago Bernabéu, netting the winner deep into stoppage time.

Goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili denied Vinicius’ early penalty, and just minutes later, Mouctar Diakhaby’s header in the 17th minute put Valencia ahead.

Vinicius equalized in the 50th minute with a close-range strike, but Mamardashvili and Valencia's defense held firm until Duro's late goal secured the team's first away win of the season.

Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior (L) reacts after scoring during the La Liga match against Valencia at the Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain, April 5, 2025. (AA Photo)

Barcelona, leading Madrid by three points, could capitalize on their rival's misstep when it hosts Real Betis later on Saturday.

Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti had to rely on third-string goalkeeper Fran Gonzalez, making his first-team debut for Madrid at 19, due to injuries to Thibaut Courtois and Andriy Lunin.

"We hadn’t won on the road, and there's no better place to do it than here," Valencia midfielder Javi Guerra said. "These are three vital points for us, and few teams get a good result at this stadium."

The win marked a clear improvement for Valencia since Carlos Corberan replaced Rubén Baraja in December. The team has climbed from the relegation zone to 15th place, now seven points clear of danger.

Some jeers were heard from Madrid fans after Vinicius missed the penalty, which was earned by Kylian Mbappe.

The low, centered shot was easily saved by Mamardashvili. Vinicius also missed a penalty in a recent Champions League game against Atletico Madrid.

Two minutes later, Diakhaby, returning from a serious leg injury in January, rose above Antonio Rudiger and headed in Andre Almeida's corner kick.

Vinicius partly redeemed himself when he was left unmarked at the far post to finish a corner flicked on by Jude Bellingham.

However, Madrid pushed for the win but ultimately lost when they failed to defend a quick counterattack.

Rafa Mir's tight cross found Duro, who powered a shot past the flailing Gonzalez.